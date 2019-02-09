Despite a slow start, Florida basketball had an opportunity to compete against No. 1 Tennessee. However, a cold stretch in the second half ultimately doomer Mike White's men to another loss.

Tennessee made 16 of its 27 second-half shots on the way to the 73-61 win over Florida. UF was able to claw its way back to make it into a six point game, however, Lamonte Turner's back-to-back threes with 14 minutes to go halted any Florida momentum and extended Tennessee's lead back to 12.

Florida would cut the lead down to seven and the Vols once again answer with another run themselves.

Although Florida cut into the home side's lead a few times, including a 14-4 run to end the first half, the Vols' 17-3 run midway through the first period, which allowed them to build a double-digit lead was just too much to overcome.

KeVaughn Allen came out strong early, however, went into foul trouble early, picking up his fourth foul with 12:30 left in the game.

Tennessee junior forward Grant Williams had 16 points and six rebounds, while senior guard Admiral Shofield added 14 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile the Gators were led by freshman guard, Noah Locke, who had 17 points, and Jalen Hudson, who had a season-high of 15 points.

White's group shot just 36 percent from the floor and only 31 percent from downtown.

After back-to-back road games, the Gators will return home next week. Florida will host Vanderbilt on Wednesday night at the O'Dome. Tip off for that game is set for 9 p.m.