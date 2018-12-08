GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball just could not get over the final hurdle. The Gators came within four points several times on Saturday, however, No. 10 Michigan State's wore down UF.

Florida fell 63-59 on a day that the defense did enough to secure the win, while the offense could not pick up the pace until it was too late.

Mike White and company did have one last chance to tie the game with ten seconds left on the clock, when Kevarrius Hayes managed to get one hand on a loose ball but did not dive. The ball dribbled away where Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens scooped it up and took it to the basket for a game-sealing dunk.

To say White was displeased would be an understatement.

"We didn't get on the floor for that loose ball, like several others," White said. "They did. Didn't deserve to win.

"There's not a coach in college basketball that has begged his guys to stop dribbling out of loose balls, to stop being casual with the basketball and to dive on the floor for loose balls," added White. "Lot of stuff I haven't done a very good job with, but I promise you we've stressed it as much as anybody. We went about two weeks and made guys dive on the floor every single day. We hadn't done it in about a week, but we're back to (doing) that pre-game. It was unacceptable."

Although the Florida defense did not play with the consistency it did just four days ago against West Virginia, it did manage to keep the game within grasp- Michigan State was held to almost 20 points less than its average this year. The offense, however, left much to be desired particularly in that first half.

White's men quickly dug themselves into a hole after going scoreless for almost eight minutes in the first half. The Gators recovered in the second half, but only managed to shoot 37 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three-point range.

Florida did manage to close the gap a few times in the second half after both KeVaughn Allen and Andrew Nembhard took over and played with a lot more aggression.

"We've got to get to where our best scorers consistently play with aggressiveness and confidence," White said. "If we don't, we're going to continue to be riding the wave offensively of being good and not so good. Flip a coin."

White is not shy of praising Nembhard. The freshman guard has consistently seen the most time on the floor for Florida, and on Saturday, was the man that inspired the Gator's comeback - scoring four buckets and recording two assists in the final ten minutes.

"Sometimes when things aren't going our way, somebody has to step up, make plays. Our previous team, we've had multiple guys do that," said White. "I feel like tonight it was Andrew and we just let that be contagious. Everybody has the ability to be a leader on this team, they just have to step in and do it."

The team also needs to learn from its mistakes.

Florida had opportunities, however, the same poor decision making, execution costs them over and over again.

"We talk about it after every game. It just comes down to the same thing just making the little mistakes on the defensive end, we just have to tighten things up," said Allen. "We just go to want it more."

"The biggest thing that I'd like is for them to get frustrated about those things," White said. "I'm not sure that they are frustrated by continuing to make the same mistakes and expecting to get a different result. It's insane. It's insane."