Gators fall short against Tigers on two-point conversion

Where many expected constant fireworks to warm up the crisp Columbia air, Florida and Missouri kicked and sputtered their way into a dramatic, low-scoring finish Saturday evening.

Both offenses struggled to find any momentum against two of the worst performing defenses in FBS football, each scoring just one touchdown in a game defined by conservative play calling and field goals.

Finally, as the two teams entered overtime tied at 16, the expected offensive supremacy and creativity emerged. A scramble from Emory Jones and a completion to Kemore Gamble led the Gators to the 6-yard line, and on 3rd and 1 Trent Wittemore found Jones on the Philly special to give UF a 23-16 lead.

But Mizzou coach Elian Drinkwitz one-upped Mullen’s bold play call, going for two following a subsequent touchdown and completing a 24-23 victory after a high-arcing pass landed in the arms of Daniel Parker Jr.

Florida targeted the porous Missouri rushing defense early and often Saturday, — the Tigers entered the game ranked 129th against the run — as the Gators ran the ball six times on their opening drive.

An Emory Jones fumble fizzled out the Gator drive near the Mizzou red zone, however, as Howard knocked through his first field goal of the afternoon to give UF a 3-0 lead.

The two teams traded punts on the following possessions, one being a beautiful 49-boom from Missouri punter Grant McKinnick that pinned UF inside their own two. The other was a dreadful 11-yard shank from Jeremy Crawshaw that set the Tigers up with excellent field position at the Florida 17.

Another stout defense possession from UF drove the Tigers backwards, and Harrison Mevis knocked

through a 39-yard field goal tied the score at 3.

The game again divulged into a field position battle, as Crawshaw redeemed himself with a well-placed punt inside the Missouri 11-yard line. Another negative drive from Mizzou forced the Tigers to punt from their own endzone, which the Gators fielded at the MU 36.

Emory Jones bailed out what looked to be a stagnant drive, finding Kemore Gamble on 4th and 7 as the big tight end rumbled down to the two-yard line. However, two fruitless plays and a false start penalty spoiled the UF drive and saw Howard knock through another field goal.

Missouri knocked through a field goal to tie the game at 6 and drove down to the doorstep on their next possession, facing 1st and goal with fewer than two minutes to go before halftime. A key Zach Carter sack dragged Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak down at the 14-yard line, however, and the Tigers converted a chip-shot to take a 9-6 lead into the locker room.

The Gators offense scored their only touchdown in regulation on their first possession out of the locker room to take a 13-6 lead. Emory Jones found Trent Wittemore for a 45 yard gain inside the five-yard line, and Dameon Pierce burst into the endzone on 2nd and goal for a rushing touchdown.

Florida’s offensive success turned out to be a flash in the pan, as the two teams would punt on each of the next six possessions. A promising Missouri drive seemed to be destined for the same fate, as a costly Mizzou penalty knocked them out of field goal range for 1st and 25. But Bazelak found tight end Niko Hea in acres of space down the right sideline for a 41-yard touchdown that restored Mizzou’s three-point advantage.

A subsequent 59-yard drive led the Gators up to the UM 15, but Mullen opted for the points on 4th and 2 and Howard’s third field goal of the afternoon tied the game at 16.

The typically reliable Nevis missed a late-field goal to keep the score deadlocked, and Mullen opted to run out the clock with a minute remaining to force overtime.

The Gators looked likely to steal the victory, as Bazelak was forced backwards in the pocket on the two-point attempt by UF’s pass-rush, but a looping throw found Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. wide-open in the endzone to edge MU past the Gators.

UF will compete for bowl-eligibility in their final game of the season next Saturday, as the Gators take on Florida St. in Gainesville at noon.