Gators Fall to 0-3 in League Play

#12 LSU 64, Florida 58 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Gainesville, Fla. Records: Florida 9-6 (0-3 SEC); #12 LSU 15-1 (3-1 SEC)

Next up for Florida: at South Carolina, Saturday, 1 p.m., SEC Network

Notable

* Florida fought back from a 14-point deficit, closing within a 54-53 margin with just over 6:00 to play, but fell short despite Colin Castleton’s 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

* Castleton has been a force down low early in SEC action, averaging 20.0 points and 8.7 rebounds in conference play against a trio of top-15 opponents.

* Tonight’s contest wrapped a three-game stretch vs. ranked teams, a historically difficult start to the Gators’ SEC schedule. Florida has faced three straight ranked teams in SEC play on just three prior occasions, most recently in Feb. 2001, and never before to open its SEC slate.

* UF’s three top-25 regular season SEC opponents so far matches or exceeds the team’s season total in 11 of the past 17 seasons (see chart below). Four of the Gators’ remaining 15 SEC opponents are currently ranked, as well.

* Eight of Florida and LSU’s meetings during Mike White’s tenure have been decided by six points or fewer.

* Kowacie Reeves earned his first start for the Gators. Reeves hit a 3-pointer that capped a 10-0 run that got UF within three points, 46-43. Florida has had a freshman start at least one game during six of seven seasons under Mike White (all but 2016-17).Top-25 SEC regular season opponents | Last 18 seasons (since 2004-05)72018-1952017-18, 2009-10, 2007-0842011-12, 2010-1132021-22, 2019-20, 2016-17, 2015-16, 2012-13, 2006-07, 2004-0522020-21, 2014-15, 2013-14,12008-09, 2005-06

Head Coach Mike White

On falling behind early and trying to rally against ranked teams and how it affects players mentally…“If it’s not weighing on us right now, then something is wrong. We talked about this in the preseason… We played really hard in the second half. Mentally, we have to get tougher. It’s a little bit of a surprise with a team this old. We can be soft mentally at times, and it shows on some of the looks we had and with the way we shot at the foul line. We have to get tougher, period. At the tip of the ball, we looked unsure of the basketball, made some poor decisions, dug ourselves in a hole, and then, in the second half, we made some great decisions with the basketball. We got it to where we wanted it, fought our tails off defensively and connected. I thought Colin Castleton was fantastic. I hate to say things like that after a loss, but the reality is, I thought he was really good. He showed a lot of toughness… He showed some mental toughness, he showed some physical toughness and he showed a high-level of resolve and unselfishness. One turnover with two or three guys around him entirely… Just continuing to make the right plays. The offensive game plan was executed pretty well. [LSU] is so prolific in turning you over and taking away some of your actions, and they did that. We have to step up and make some shots and we have to make some free throws.”

On Colin Castleton’s play…“You know, we talk about how we’re too emotional at times and he’s come a long way in that department. He was terrific. I feel for him – and obviously, I feel for all the of the guys. In a game where you played so well, so unselfishly and did everything we asked him to do… When you have two or three jerseys around you, let’s make the right play, and he was putting them down for us.”

#4 Anthony Duruji, Senior Forward

On missed free throws...“I think it’s all mental. Like I said, we have to be confident. We are good basketball players. We just have to get better. We have to be confident in ourselves and knock down free throws and open shots. It’s definitely mental, but it’s a long season.”

On improving...“I think we are improving. Like I said, it’s a long season. We are playing good teams, but we are a good team too. We know how capable we are and how much potential we have. We just have to continue to get better. It shows out there. It was a close game, but it’s hard to win. We have to learn how to win. We have to continue to piece everything together. We are getting closer, but we just have to keep on climbing and trusting the process. We bought into what coach is telling us and we’ll be fine.”

On being a leader...“It’s a long season. You just have to continue to preach that. It’s hard to win at this level. It’s the highest level we get to play. Day in and day out, we’re going to play tough teams, so I think it’s really showing. Leading by example, for one, it’s showing we bought into what coach is saying, but continue to just be a voice and lead in any way we can. I know, for me specifically, I like to just lead by example. I might not talk as much, so in practice I'm going hard, doing the right things, and continuing to preach what coach says. It will click.”

#12 Colin Castleton, Senior Forward

On close losses against tough opponents…“I think just continue to fight. I’m not happy we lost. I don’t care what happens. I get what you’re saying for sure. It definitely makes sense, but I hate losing. I don’t care who it is. It just stings no matter what loss it is and who you play. I just hate losing basketball games. I feel like we all do the same thing as a team. We hate losing, so we just have to figure it out.”

On digging themselves into a hole…“We are putting ourselves in the right position. We just can’t finish it out no matter what it is. It doesn’t matter if they hit a tough shot. They get an offensive rebound and we foul, which we did a couple of times. We just have to stay solid and do what we do. Play good defense and those stops will come. We can’t blame it on anything else, we just have to do it. That’s really it. There’s no excuse for why we didn’t get stops at those crucial moments. We just have to do a better job.”

On allowing 42 points in the paint…“It’s crazy. I didn’t even know that. I have to do a better job in protecting the rim. There were a couple of times that they got in there. I didn’t stand my ground a couple of times. Just normal defense, not letting them get behind us on drives, and being able to communicate more because it was pretty loud in there at times. We missed up a bunch of ball-screen coverages. We just have to play better defense. We can’t let that slip and we let that slip. We just have to play better defense.”