After having to wait an extra day to play, Florida fell in the SEC Tournament's third round to Arkansas by the score of 8-2.

With the loss, the Gators will again play for the second time at Florida - this time at 7:30 p.m. against LSU in an elimination game. Florida beat LSU Wednesday night 4-3 that sent the Tigers to the loser's bracket, where the Gators will now join them.

Jackson Kowar got the start for Florida, a late change as Jack Leftwich was scheduled to start originally. Kowar went six innings in which he allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out seven.

Arkansas broke open the scoring in the top of the second inning with Casey Martin hitting a two-run home-run.

The Razorbacks tacked on two more runs in the sixth frame on RBI singles from Dominic Fletcher and Jared Gates that made it 4-0.

Florida pushed a run across in the bottom of the same inning when Jonathan India sent his 17th home-run of the season off the center-field wall.

The Gators added another run in the eighth inning on Austin Langworthy’s sacrifice-fly that allowed Liput to tag from third.

Arkansas, however, put the game away for good in the ninth when Hunter Wilson launched a grand-slam over the right-field fence that made it a six-run game.

Blaine Knight got the win on the mound for the Razorbacks, pitching six innings that saw him allow one run on four hits. He also struck out four and walked three.

Jack Leftwich (4-4, 4.80 ERA) will take the mound for Florida on Friday night, squaring off against Matthew Beck (2-1, 4.28 ERA) from LSU.