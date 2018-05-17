The Gator baseball team dropped game one of the team’s final regular season weekend series to Mississippi State tonight, 6-3.

Florida (41-13, 20-8 SEC) lead 3-0 going into the sixth inning. Tommy Mace was lights out in his first career SEC start, going 6.1 IP in which he allowed one earned run, three hits and struck out five.

Mace was pulled in the seventh inning for Jordan Butler with the Gators up 3-0, but then promptly allowed a two-run home run to Elijah MacNamee to make it a 3-2 game.

After allowing a base-runner to lead off the eighth inning, Butler was pulled in favor of Michael Byrne.

The Bulldogs were able to get to Byrne, as a Jake Magnum triple and a Tanner Allen home run scored four runs in the inning, giving Mississippi State (29-24, 13-15 SEC) a 6-3 advantage.

Riley Self pitched a scoreless final 2.2 innings for the home team, in which he did not allow a hit while striking out three. He picked up the win after Konnor Pilkington started the game.

The game looked promising early on for Florida, taking the lead in the third on an RBI single from Deacon Liput and a sac-fly from J.J. Schwarz that made it 2-0.

Austin Langworthy hit his first home run of the season with a solo blast over the right field wall in the sixth inning. Langworthy was also the only Gator to have multiple base hits on the night.

Florida will look to even up the series tomorrow night with usual first-game starter Brady Singer (10-1, 2.25 ERA) taking the mound. He’ll be matched up against Ethan Small (5-3, 2.75 ERA).

