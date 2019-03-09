Florida basketball could not snap its losing streak.

The Gators suffered its third loss in a row on Saturday, after falling to No. 6 Kentucky 66-57 on the road. UF's postseason future is now hanging in a balance.

After a slow start, Mike White's men did manage to secure a one-point lead heading into the locker room at halftime. However, the momentum swung towards the home side six minutes into the second half.

With UF leading 40-39, Florida did not record a point for seven minutes, while Kentucky went on a 15-2 run to give the Wildcats a 12 point lead and subsequently the win.

Florida kept UK to just 41 percent shooting, however, failed to deliver on the glass with John Calipari's team winning the battle of the boards 39-23.

The Gators were led by Kevarrius Hayes. The senior scored a season-high 17 points. Hayes also recorded five rebounds and three blocked shots in the loss.

Jalen Hudson was the only other Gator to finish in double digits with 13 points. After his 33-point performance against LSU midweek, the senior guard struggled to find consistency against the Wildcats. He finished shooting 6-of-16 from the floor, 0-for-5 from outside the arc.



This continues the seaosn's theme for Florida's veterans.

Just like Hudson, KeVaughn Allen also struggled to find anything offensively. The senior guard had only made eight of his last 35 shots going into Saturday's matchup. He ended the day making one shot out of six attempts- Allen's only shot coming in at the 15:14 mark in the second half, a three pointer. This was his first field goal after 54 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats had four players finish in double digits: Tyler Herro with 16, PJ Washington with 15, and Ashton Hagans and Keldon Johnson with 14 points.

The Gators will need to win at least one game in the SEC tournament to stay in the NCAA tournament conversations. Florida will most likely face Alabama in the second round on Thursday in Nashville, although Arkansas is also a possibility.



A loss next week would almost certainly put Florida out of the tournament and have them NIT bound.