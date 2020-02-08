It was a game that Florida couldn’t afford to lose but they did. The Gators fell 68-51 to Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford, and their NCAA Tournament hopes may be in question.

A win on the road could have meant Florida was only one game down from being tied for first in the Southeastern Conference with LSU, Auburn and Kentucky. Instead, the Gators are now sitting on a 6-4 SEC record, tied with South Carolina.

The team that showed up in Oxford showed once again its inconsistency.

For the past few weeks, the trend has been for Florida to get an early lead and let it slip away in the second half; this afternoon the Gators didn’t even get off to a hot start - only leading for a minute and a half the entire game.

Breein Tyree did not feature when the two side's faced off in Gainesville, which saw Florida secure a comfortable 71-55 victory, but he certainly made his presence felt at Oxford this go around, finishing the game with 23 points.

No one could defend the guard. The senior scored nine times from the floor and four times from beyond the arc - some of those open looks.

It’s almost as if the Gators came out with the mindset of ‘we beat this team last month, no reason we can’t do it again.’ While that may be true, that doesn’t mean they can come out and put on a mediocre performance on both sides of the court and still expect to bring home the win.

The Gators were playing sloppily both offensively and defensively throughout the first half but started to tighten up their shooting towards the end. Simple mistakes like two shot clock violations in the first half put the Gators at a serious disadvantage.

After Andrew Nembhard went down with an ankle injury late in the first half, Gators fans held their breath as he was assisted to the locker room, unable to put pressure on that left ankle.

Despite losing their starting point guard, the Gators went into halftime only down by six, after trailing by double digits for a large portion of the half.

Coming out of the half, Florida had two impressive possessions that helped them get within two. But not even with Nembhard's return could UF complete the comeback.

Ole Miss would take control in the second half, stretching their lead out to seventeen and put the win out of Florida’s reach.

Mike White's side had its third-worst performance of the season shooting. The Gators finished the game shooting 33% from the field and 21.7 % from outside the arc - only scoring five triples in the game.

Keyontae Johnson was one bright spot for UF. The sophomore posted his fourth double-double of the season finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kerry Blackshear was the only other Gator to finish in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Unlike in their last game against Georgia, Florida's bench provided no relief, netting just four points in the matchup.

Meanwhile, the Rebels had three finish in double figures. In addition to Tyree's 23 points, Devontae Shuler and KJ Buffen each added 14 points. Ole Miss finished the game shooting 47.3% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range.

This is Florida’s worst road loss since 2016, when the Gators fell 80-61 to Kentucky in early February. The Gators will hope to turn its road woes around and quickly, however.

Florida is now 2-5 on the road and will travel to Texas A&M on Wednesday for another SEC road game. Tip-off is set for 8:30.