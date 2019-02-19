It was a sluggish outing in Tampa for the Florida Gators baseball team.

Following its opening weekend sweep of Long Beach State, the Gators (3-1) traveled to USF and fell 4-1.

The Gators stranded 12 base runners over nine innings and only managed two hits against sporadic, but effective Bulls (3-1) pitching.

Hunter McMullen was given the start on the mound for Florida and didn’t last three innings. He allowed the first six USF batters to reach base safely and allowed two runs in the game’s opening inning.

The Bulls extended their lead in the third inning when first baseman Joe Genord took a McMullen pitch for a ride over the left-field wall for a solo home run. That ended McMullen’s night. He allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking two and a single strikeout. He would take the lose for Florida.

The teams would trade scoreless innings until the top of the 6th inning when Gator freshman Jud Fabian trimmed the USF lead. The center fielder blasted the first home run of the season by a Gator over the left field wall, making it 3-1.

The Bulls would respond in a big way in the bottom of the 7th. With Gator relief pitcher Hunter Ruth on the mound, USF designated hitter Chris Chatfield made it 4-1 with a massive home run to right-center field.

South Florida would pad its lead a few batters later when Kyle Phillips doubled to right-center field and scored Nick Gonzalez and Jordan Santos.

The Gators couldn’t capitalize on numerous free base runners the USF pitchers gave them. Florida drew six walks and had three batters hit. They also were the beneficiary of three Bulls errors.

That was on prime display in the 7th inning. After Brady McConnell led the inning off with a walk, Nelson Maldonado singled to center field. McConnell would hustle to third on the base hit and put runners on the corners for the Gators with no outs.

Florida followed that up with three straight strikeouts from Wil Dalton, Kendrick Calilao and Cory Acton.

In total, Florida struck out 13 times.

South Florida starting pitcher Braun Stuart had a short outing but kept Florida off the scoreboard. He went four innings, using 85 pitches and struck out three while walking six. He got out of numerous jams and stunted the Gator bats with his changeup and breaking pitches.

Relief pitcher Richie Cruz would pick up the win for USF. He pitched the fifth and sixth inning, allowed the lone run to the Gators and preserved the lead.

Kyle Phillips led the Bulls at the plate with three hits. He drove in two runs and had a double in the 7th inning. Joe Genord also had two hits for USF, including his third inning home run.

In total, USF had 12 base hits but also stranded 14 runners.

The Gators return to the confines of McKethan Stadium Wednesday night when the team hosts the University of North Florida at 6 p.m..
















