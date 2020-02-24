Recruiting never stops, and for the Gators, that has been evident in recent weeks as a plethora of underclassmen were verbally offered by Dan Mullen's staff.

UF is a national brand that can dip into any region to fill recruiting needs, but much of the roster building takes place here in the Sunshine State. Fifteen of the 24 prospects in the 2020 class attended high school in Florida, while more than half of the 2021 class resides within state lines as well.

