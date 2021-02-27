GatorsTerritory - Gators finish off Kentucky in close win at Lexington

The Gators went to Lexington this week and both squads put on an absolute show in a game full of alley-oops, big dunks and high-intensity basketball on offense and defense.

At the end though, the Gators prevailed by the score of 71-67.

They were led once again by none other than Tre Mann, who finished out this mid-afternoon matchup with 21 points, eight rebounds and one steal.

"We had a couple of turnovers in the end, but I feel we had a little bit more composure," said Mann. "We valued the ball; we took a lot of 'A' shots. We had a couple of 'F' shots, but it's getting better every game. As long as we do that, we'll have a good chance of winning every game."

The first half was a showcase by the fast-paced Kentucky offense, which finished the game 39.6% from FG, being kept close by a Gators defense due to second half struggles. Their leading scorer was Davion Mintz, who finished the contest with 21 points, three rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block.

Two additional big boosts in this game for the Gators were Anthony Duruji and Colin Castleton. Duruji dominated the first half in the post with a lot of high intensity and was an all-around great teammate. He finished with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

"The first half was good," said Duruji. "I think we just stuck to the game plan. We knew they were going to double a lot on Colin (Castleton). I just try to keep my energy high and just do whatever I have to do to help the team and that's what happened."

Castleton truly was the sleeping giant of this matchup, even though his afternoon was shadowed by Mann. Without him, the Gators wouldn’t have won this matchup. Castleton accumulated 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Gators head coach Mike White was happy with their all-around performance as well.

"Anytime you can win a close game, especially against a high-level team in the program, especially on the road, there's a lot to take from that and learn from that, said Mike White. "Really win or lose, you're going to have opportunities to learn. In a close game where it was possession by possession, it was such a good college basketball game. Maybe we'll be able to take it a little bit more firmly."