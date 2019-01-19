After leading by double digits at the break, Florida basketball fell behind in the second half. But unlike in previous games, the Gators did not falter.

Mike White's men clawed back from a five point deficit by going on a 14-2 run to secure the 65-52 win over Georgia on Saturday.

Although the offense had its struggle, the Gators defense proved itself again and it was the defense that secured the win on the day. The Bulldogs failed to score in the last seven minutes, while the Gators did enough offensively to record the road win.

Florida scored 28 of its point from 20 forced turnovers - and those opportunities made the difference in a game that the losers shot better (40% vs. 39%).

KeVaughn Allen spurred on the visitors late in the game, his back-to-back buckets helped Florida complete the comeback. Allen finished with a team-high 13 points. Noah Locke was the only other player that ended the game in double digits, finishing the game with ten points.

This game also signified the first time Florida has started three freshmen since 2000, after White gave Keyontae Johnson his first career start. Johnson finished with eight points, two blocks, and seven rebounds.

Kevarrius Hayes was also a big boost defensively and on the boards. The veteran finished with nine rebounds, 1 block, and seven points.

This win did come at a cost, however. Keith Stone was on his way to having his best game of the season, recording a team-high eight points in the first half, when his breakout performance ended prematurely. The fourth-year junior sprained his right knee and was carried back to the locker room early in the second half.

He did not return to the game.

Florida will look to string two wins in a row next week, as the Gators return to action on Tuesday against Texas A&M. The game is set to tip off in Gainesville at 8:30 p.m.



