GatorsTerritory - Gators finish sweep, Young makes history

The game wasn't in doubt and hadn't been for a while but when the bottom of the eighth started and Jacob Young walked to the plate the Florida dugout and everyone in attendance at Florida Ballpark were transfixed on the third-year sophomore outfielder.

Young entered the game with at least one hit in his last 29 games, tied for the school record. Sunday he was hitless in his first four plate appearances and with the Gators leading 8-0, this would be his last chance to take sole possession of the record.

The first offering nearly hit him, a wayward slider that ended up going behind his back.

Too close for comfort.

"A little nervous there," Young said with a laugh after the game. "Was really hoping it didn't hit me."

Young ran the count to 3-1 and that's when the Florida dugout took control, yelling to Young that he needed to treat the next pitch as if he had a hit-and-run call on. With the chance to make history the 3-1 offering could have bounced twice on the way to the plate and Young would have taken a swing.

"I knew if I put the ball in play I could find a way to get to first base," Young said. "When I hit it I just ran as hard as I could and hoped the ball wouldn't beat me there."

The ball, thankfully for Young, didn't two-hop the plate. He made contact and, like so many times before, during the last 30 games, he took off in a dead spring as the ball rolled past the mound towards a charging shortstop.

FAMU shortstop JD Tease was near the infield grass, with Young's speed he would have to field the ball cleanly and make a throw all in one motion, but he never came up with the ball and Young stretched out with his right foot to hit first, peeking towards the play.

The Florida dugout burst out in celebration and the fans started lobbying for a hit over an error as everyone's eyes turned to the scoreboard.

"Going into that inning everyone was freaking out in the dugout," starting pitcher Hunter Barco said. "After he put the ball in play we were just staring at the board and we saw (hits) go from 10 to 11 and we went ecstatic."

"I know it was maybe a questionable call whether it was a hit or an error," O'Sullivan said. "But I firmly believe that he would have beat it out if it was fielded cleanly. I don't think anything was given to him in that at bat. I had a really good angle and I don't think it was any question that it was a hit.

Young seemed almost embarrassed by his teammates reaction after the hit, looking at the dugout laughing before raising his helmet to acknowledge the crowd that was giving him a standing ovation.

"What a great accomplishment for him. It couldn't happen to a better teammate or person," Kevin O'Sullivan said. "It's a really hard thing to do."



