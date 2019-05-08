GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The University of Florida football program has locked in a home-and-home series with the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, the university announced on Wednesday.

The Gators will welcome the Pac-12 program to Gainesville on Sept. 9, 2028, while Colorado plays host the following season on Sept. 8.

The Gators and Buffaloes combine for four national titles and 35 conference championships, with three of those national championship trophies residing at the Swamp.

The 2028 season will also mark the first-ever meeting between both programs.

