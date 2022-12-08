The show previewing the Las Vegas Bowl between Florida and Oregon State debuts Dec. 9 at 11 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 2022 Gators Football Bowl Preview, presented by Jani-King, premieres Friday, Dec. 9 at 11 p.m. ET on Bally Sports Florida and will air multiple times ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State on Dec. 17.

Hosted by the Voice of the Gators, Sean Kelley, the postseason special with Head Coach Billy Napier provides an overview of the regular season, reflects on the Danny Wuerffel Man of the Month recipients, and previews the upcoming matchup with the Beavers. The show will also highlight the new James W. "Bill" Heavener Football Training Center.

Following the debut, the show will be available on Gator Vision

<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Archive=22281&type=Archive>.

A full viewing schedule can be found below.

Date Time

12/9 (Debut) 11 p.m.

12/10 (Re-air) 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

12/11 (Re-air) 3 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

12/12 (Re-air) 9:30 a.m.

12/13 (Re-air) 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

12/14 (Re-air) 11:30 a.m.

12/16 (Re-air) 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

12/17 (Re-air) 11:30 a.m.

All times are Eastern