Gators Football Preseason Special, Presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, Debuts Monday

Show airs several times between Aug. 29 and the Gators' season opener on Sept. 3 on Bally Sports Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 2022 Gators Football Preseason Special, presented by your local Toyota dealers, debuts Monday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. ET on Bally Sports Florida and will air several times leading up to the Gators' season opener against No. 7 Utah on Sept. 3. Hosted by the new Voice of the Gators, Sean Kelley, the preseason special takes a look at fall camp and the upcoming season, featuring an exclusive interview with Gators first-year head coach Billy Napier. A full viewing schedule can be found below. Airing schedule is subject to change. Always check your local listings.





Bally Sports Florida Airing Schedule





* Monday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m.

* Monday, Aug. 29 at 10:30 p.m.

* Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

* Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.

* Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 11 p.m.

* Thursday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m.

* Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 p.m.

* Friday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m.

* Friday, Sept. 2 at 9:30 p.m.

* Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m.





2022 FLORIDA FOOTBALL TICKET INFORMATION:

Fans can reserve the best seats for all seven home games with season ticket packages starting at only $380 per ticket, plus a required Booster contribution

based on seating area. Season ticket holders enjoy great perks such as an annual gift, priority access to Florida-Georgia game tickets, away games tickets, postseason tickets, and more.

and through a variety of new ticket options all on sale now, including Three-Game Mini Plans, Gators Flex Pass and more.





