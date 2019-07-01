Gators football release Gray, Turner contracts
Florida football's allotment for coaches salaries has seen an increase in 2019.
According to documents supplied to Gators Territory due to an open records request, cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray is expected to receive $450,000 per year, while defensive line coach David Turner will make $375,000 per year.
Both Gray and Turner joined the staff this offseason after the departure of both Sal Sunseri and Charlton Warren.
In addition to their salaries, both staff members have chances to add to their salary. They are both eligible to receiver a $1,500 bonus annually for academic goals reached by players in their unit.
Florida football is now paying $5.52 million to the assistants this upcoming season. This is a significant increase considering Todd Grantham alone saw his salary increase by $400,000.
Florida Assistant Coaching Salaries
DC Todd Grantham $1.8 million
WR/co-OC Billy Gonzales - $575,000
OL/co-OC John Hevesy- $575,000
RB/Special teams coordinator Greg Knox - $450,000
CB Torrian Gray - $450,000
QB Brian Johnson - $425,000
TE Larry Scott- $425,000
DL David Turner- $375,000
S Ron English $350,000
LB Christian Robinson - $90,000