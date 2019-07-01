Florida football's allotment for coaches salaries has seen an increase in 2019.

According to documents supplied to Gators Territory due to an open records request, cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray is expected to receive $450,000 per year, while defensive line coach David Turner will make $375,000 per year.

Both Gray and Turner joined the staff this offseason after the departure of both Sal Sunseri and Charlton Warren.

In addition to their salaries, both staff members have chances to add to their salary. They are both eligible to receiver a $1,500 bonus annually for academic goals reached by players in their unit.

Florida football is now paying $5.52 million to the assistants this upcoming season. This is a significant increase considering Todd Grantham alone saw his salary increase by $400,000.

Florida Assistant Coaching Salaries



DC Todd Grantham $1.8 million

WR/co-OC Billy Gonzales - $575,000

OL/co-OC John Hevesy- $575,000

RB/Special teams coordinator Greg Knox - $450,000

CB Torrian Gray - $450,000

QB Brian Johnson - $425,000

TE Larry Scott- $425,000

DL David Turner- $375,000

S Ron English $350,000

LB Christian Robinson - $90,000



