Gators Football Spring Special to Debut Thursday. The show will feature exclusive interviews and content from this year's spring camp and Orange and Blue Game





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - This year's Gators Spring Football Special, presented by Florida Victorious will debut Thursday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. on Bally Sports Florida. The show features exclusive content from the Gators 2023 spring camp, as well the Orange and Blue Game.





Hosted by Voice of the Gators Sean Kelly, the show also features interviews with Head Coach Billy Napier and new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.





The show will re-air throughout April and May. See air dates and times below and check local listings.





* Thursday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. (Debut).

* Friday, April 21 at 11 p.m.

* Saturday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m.

* Sunday, April 23 at 11:30 a.m.

* Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m.

* Saturday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m.

* Sunday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m.

* Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m.

* Saturday, May 6 at 12 p.m.

* Sunday, May 7 at 11:30 a.m.

* Thursday, May 11 at 1 p.m.

* Saturday, May 13 at 6:30 a.m.

* Sunday, May 14 at 7:30 a.m.

* Thursday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m.

* Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m.

* Sunday, May 21 at 11:30 a.m.

* Thursday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m.

* Saturday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m.

* Sunday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m.





The show will also be available on FloridaGators.com after it debuts.





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)