GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida has a name for its new standalone football facility.

The Florida Football Training Center will now be named the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center - the decision was approved by UF's Board of Trustees.

“It’s an important investment for our present and also our future,” Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. “To have a guy like Bill be associated with it, you are talking about one of our more devoted and generous fans, but also one of the most positive. Part of the reason he is a great leader and a great success is that he is always looking for the good in things and people and programs.”

“We’ve got a great coach in Coach Mullen and in order to be competitive, we need a great facility like some of the other schools in the SEC,” Heavener said. “We’re certain that with the right resources, Coach will bring us another national championship. I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Heavener has been a long time supporter of the University. He has contributed to the Heavener School of Business, Heavener Hall, the Heavener Football Complex, support of the Athletic Department’s video division (GatorVision) and a scholarship endowment for the athletics department.

In addition to unveiling the new name for the complex, the Gators also released a longer video showing off the new building -a shorter version of the clip was shown prior to Florida's regular season finale against Florida State.

The 140,000-square foot training center is expected to house a new weight room, a recovery center, fueling center, coaches offices, indoor and outdoor lounge (equipped with a pool and basketball courts), barber shop, recording studio, and a virtual reality lounge.

Construction is estimated to start in July 2020. The University hopes to complete the project by Dec. 2021.