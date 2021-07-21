Gators forward Samson Ruzhentsev inks a professional contract

After recently repleneshing the roster by way of the transfer portal, Mike White and the Gators are now down another scholarship player.

Samson Ruzhentsev, a former top-50 prospect from the 2020 class, has officially signed a professional contract with KK Mega Basket of the Adriatic Basketball Association. They team plays out of Belgrade, Republic of Serbia.

HERE is the full press release from the professional club.

"Another hot prospect is joining Mega Basket crew! The Belgrade club announced that it has penned a deal with 19-year-old Russian forward Samson Ruzhentsev."

During his freshman season in Gainesville, the 6-foot-7, 192-pound Ruzhentsev appeared in 20 games behind 7.4 minutes per contest. He finished the season with averages of 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds and scored a season-high eight points in a 76-58 loss to Kentucky.

A graduate of Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights, Ruzhentsev averaged 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds during his senior year of high school. Georgia Tech, Illinois, Stanford, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Kansas State were additional schools that extended offers during the recruiting process.

“I think the best part of my game is obviously shooting, but I feel like I kind of do everything on the floor," Ruzhentsev told Gators Territory after signing with UF. "Besides scoring, I also like rebounding and play hard and compete on defense. I’m really competitive too. I hate losing, so I will play my hardest every time I step on the floor.”