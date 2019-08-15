GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida defensive backs have taken pride in the name “DBU,” and they will look to once again claim the nickname this upcoming season.

After CJ McWilliams' season ending injury and John Huggins' dismissal, the Gators are now thin in the secondary. Florida head coach Dan Mullen and the Gators will rely on junior Chris Henderson and redshirt sophomore Marco Wilson, who’s coming off an ACL tear in 2018, to help anchor a secondary that doesn’t possess many starts.

“We’re feeling good. We’re not worried about depth right now," Wilson told reporters on Thursday. "Everything’s handled.”

In addition to Wilson and Henderson, Florida returns a number of familiar faces in the secondary, including: Trey Dean, Donovan Stiner, Shawn Davis, Jaewon Taylor, Quincy Lenton, and Brad Stewart. However, UF has also added a group of talented freshmen with Chester Kimbrough, Kaiir Elam, and Jaydon Hill entering the fold this year.

“They’re doing really good: Chester, Kaiir, and Jaydon are falling in really well and learning the playbook," said Wilson. "[Cornerbacks] Coach [Torrian] Gray is helping those guys. They’re doing really well so far in camp.”

"They've progressed a lot," wide receiver Van Jefferson told Gators Territory. "Man, Chester. Chester's a really good; he's going to be really good. Him and Kaiir and Jaydon, they're going to be really good. I think those guys, CJ and Marco, they're going to elevate their game. I know when they get in this season they're going to make some big plays for us. They've been doing good, but Chester's really good. Chester's really good.”

“He just likes to play football. Simple as that," said Wilson about Kimbrough. "Every day he goes out there and enjoys playing and tries to get to the ball, make plays. That just makes him a standout player.

"[Elam and Hill] are physical guys. They like to get their hands on the receiver and they’re going to play the ball in the air. They're pretty good.”

Wilson and Henderson know a thing or two about playing as freshmen. They both have had an impact on the unit during fall camp with their leadership and experience.