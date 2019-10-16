Twenty student-athletes were named to the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List on Wednesday afternoon, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

One of those players was Gators freshman and former McDonald's All-American, Scottie Lewis, who previously earned a roster spot for the USA Nike Hoop Summit as well.

The Julius Erving Ward rewards the nation's top small forward in Division I men's basketball, with the winner being announced at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 2020.

Denzel Valentine (Michigan State), Stanley Johnson (Arizona), Josh Hart (Villanova) and Mikal Bridges (Villanova) are some of the previous winners of the award.

Lewis, the eighth-ranked player overall in 2019 Rivals150, averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.5 blocks as a senior at Ranney Prep School in New Jersey. He was also tabbed as a five-star prospect and the second-ranked shooting guard.

