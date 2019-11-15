GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida's recruiting pitch to recruits should essentially be, 'take a look at who has moved up the depth chart this season.'

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, cornerback Kaiir Elam and lineman Ethan White are three great examples of three first-year players capitalizing on their chances.

All three played major roles against Vanderbilt last weekend.

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

“No. 1 it shows you if you come here you’re going to play early,” UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. “I mean, if you go back and look we’ve played quite a few freshmen this year."

Grantham is correct, Florida has done well to incorporate its freshmen in games this season - something this staff notably did last season as well.

In addition to Elam, Diabate, and White, almost every freshman has contributed this season.

That is a great recruiting tool.

However, it is not just appearing in games, it's about performing well in games as well.

Diabate had a breakout afternoon when he recorded three sacks against Vanderbilt last weekend. He stepped in for the injured Jeremiah Moon and was rewarded with the SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his efforts.

Diabate managed to steal the show on just 19 snaps.

"Mohamoud's a great example for guys,' said Dan Mullen on Monday. "Mohamoud was the SEC Freshman of the Week and played 19 plays. A great message for guys on the team that I talk about. Worry about the plays you're in the game, all right? Don't worry about the plays you're not in the game."

“Taking advantage of your opportunities when you do play and he did that,” senior linebacker David Resse said. “That's huge."

On the other hand, Elam was given the start at corner after Marco Wilson was moved to STAR, replacing Trey Dean.

“Elam is a guy that has really good poise for a freshman. He doesn’t panic and can play the ball when it is in the air,” said Grantham. “He is talented. He is smart. He has the skill set you are looking for to play outside corner, and I think he is a guy that will continue to get better.

“He is a talented outside guy - he has instincts and he doesn’t panic when the ball is in the air. He has ball skills, so he is going to get his hands on balls and make plays. He is a willing tackler and brings a presence that way. I think he has a bright future and we will continue to play him and develop him."

Development like what recruits can see in White - a player who arrived in Gainesville overweight but through his determination, work ethic, and Nick Savage's program, he managed to start as a freshman and earned praise for his performance.

“I thought played really well. I thought he did a great job," said the Gators head coach. "He was able to stay relaxed and stay confident. He prepared the right way, played with confidence, and I thought he played really well."

These three freshmen alone provide quite the recruiting pitch for Dan Mullen and company.

“The combination of being able to play early and get developed at this level, I think are probably second to none," said Grantham.