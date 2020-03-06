GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball (19-11, 11-6 SEC) claimed just the fourth road win of the year on Wednesday night after beating Georgia in Athens.

“I thought we were really good at Georgia. Really good," Gators head coach Mike White told reporters on Friday. "I thought we were locked in defensively for 40 minutes, showed some toughness. We were pretty connected. It was one of our better performances of the season. Those guys were playing really well and I’m sure they’ll bounce back and continue playing really well.

"Offensively, the numbers they were putting up leading into that game against us were gaudy. I thought we defended at a high level."

“I thought we were really locked in," added Kerry Blackshear. "Those guys have been putting up some big numbers lately, scoring 90-plus on some really good defensive teams. We just wanted to lock in, key in on the scouting report. I think everyone was level-headed even when they made their run early in the game, and I think that allowed us to get back to being us and being a good defensive team.”

The Gators held Georgia to its lowest point total, 54 points, while preventing Anthony Edwards from exploding offensively - he was held to just 14 points on 3-for-10 shooting from the floor.

At this time the Gators yield just 65.9 points per game, 42 percent shooting and 31.9 percent from three-point range - a lot of that defensive improvement happening in SEC play.

“I would say each game I feel like we’re getting better," said Keyontae Johnson. "Sometimes we take a step back but for the majority of time we get better. We learn from these games, we try to limit all the mistakes that we made in the first half and just, when we watch film, go in the second half and just pick it up where we left off at. So I just feel like we’re just locking in to what the coaches are saying.

"Coach White always tells us our defensive ranking, like what we in right now," he added. "It’s just taking pride in playing d, and we don’t want to keep hearing the same stuff over and over, so I feel like everybody is all trying to do their part, just lock in and try to put 40 minutes together and play as hard as you can for the time you’re in the game and for when you’re out."

The Gators will need to play hard defensively with Kentucky (24-6, 14-3 SEC) in town on Saturday.

This is the second time Florida will face UK in two weeks. The Cats defeated the Gators at Rupp Arena 65-59 behind a career-high 26 points from Immanuel Quickley.

“I think from a familiarity standpoint, it’s easier for both teams but it’s also always easier said than done, of course," said White about facing the Wildcats again so closely together. "We know the strengths of these guys, but it’s hard to keep Ashton Hagans from getting to the rim in transition. It’s hard to slow down Immanuel Quickley. It’s hard to fight for post position on Nick Richards. It’s hard to score against them, period, or rebound against them. I think both teams are very familiar, of course. I don’t think either staff has to spend a ton of time describing the other team. It ought to be a good battle.”

Quickley not only had a career-night against the Gators, he followed that performance up with a 30 points on the road against Texas A&M. He is currently shooting 41 percent from the floor and 42 percent from the three-point arc.

"A lot of his points, it was like from searching or we had a breakdown, we were looking at the ball too much and he would search behind us, so if we just see both this game, that could limit some of the three-pointers he hit," Johnson said about they key to stopping Quickley. "Because he hit 3 straight 3’s against us that turned the game around, so, and that was all from like a breakdown of our defense, so if we just limit that it should be straight."

The Gators will have to contend with more than just Quickley. Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans are also some of the best guards not only on the offensive side of the ball but defensively as well.

"I think those three guards, defensively, I can’t imagine there’s a better defensive backcourt in the country. "I think Quickley is deserving to be the conference player of the year. He’s had a fantastic season. Defensively, so disruptive, he’s so solid. He can pressure you, he can stay in front of the ball, he can guard shooters, he can guard guards, playmakers.

"Offensively, (he) lets it come to him, he can drive you, draws fouls, converts at what, like 90 percent? (He) takes great shots, makes great shots, really moves without the basketball…they’re terrific," added White. "Nothing is easy against those three guards. Speed, quickness, toughness, strength, awareness, the whole deal."

The Gators and the Wildcats will square off on Saturday at the O'Dome at 1 p.m.. Florida, who is currently in a three-way tie for second play in the SEC standings, wants to secure a double-bye with a win against the visitors this weekend.