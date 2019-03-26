After struggling last weekend at Vanderbilt, the Gators needed a win desperately. Florida slipped 10 spots in the USA Today rankings, falling to 24th entering Tuesday’s matchup with 21st ranked Florida State.

Florida was able to get back on track behind a strong outing from freshman pitcher Nolan Crisp, just enough hitting and a trio of Seminole errors to defeat FSU for the second time this season 4-2.

The win marked the tenth straight win for the Gators over FSU, and Kevin O’Sullivan has now won 15 of his last 16 games against Mike Martin.

Both Crisp and Florida State (17-7) starter Jonah Solaro started the game off strong. After allowing a single to Mike Salvatore to begin the bottom of the first, Crisp would settle into a grove, retiring the next 14 batters he faced.

Solaro went pitch-for-pitch with Crisp. The FSU starter allowed only two hit in his first four innings of work, keeping the game scoreless.

The Gators (17-10) would break through first, plating a run in the top of the fifth. Jud Fabian reached base after FSU shortstop Nander De Sedas couldn't cleanly field his ground ball, and got the offense going for the Gators.

A batter later, Austin Langworthy broke through. Prior to Tuesday’s game, Langworthy was batting a team-worst .187 and had been slumping hard. However, the junior left-fielder ripped a 1-0 pitch off Solara down the left-field line for a double. That would bring Fabian home from first base and give the Gators a 1-0 lead.

The Noles would battle back in the bottom of the sixth. After Crisp walked Matheu Nelson to lead-off the inning, Salvatore hit a deep fly-ball to right-field that was pushed over the wall with the help of a strong wind and resulted in a two-run home run that gave FSU a 2-1 lead.

A base hit from Reese Albert a batter later would then end the night for Crisp. What was a gritty, well-pitched performance by the Gator freshman pitcher, turned into a potential lose. Crisp would end the night having thrown 63 pitches, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out four and walking two.

However, the Florida offense would right the ship. Fabian would once again initiate the offense, leading off the top of the seventh inning with a walk to put a runner on. Brady Smith would then reach base after a Drew Mendoza error at third base.

Jacob Young would then tie the game up, hitting a chopping ground ball to second the forced Salvatore to commit a throwing error to first, bringing Fabian to to plate to tie the game at 2-2.

Brady McConnell then retook the lead for the Gators, crushing a first-pitch fastball to dead-center field that scored both Smith and Young, making it 4-2.

Christian Scott would dominate the Noles over the last three and a third inning. The freshman would not allow a run and only surrender one hit to finish the game for the Gators.He would be credited with the win.

None of the Gators runs tonight were earned runs, as Florida State committed three errors in the ball game that all eventually lead to runs for Florida.

McConnell had the best night at the plate for the Gators, going 2-4 with two RBI’s, including the base hit that would eventually win the game for Florida. Kendrick Calilao would also have a pair of base hits,while Langworthy and Young would also pick up base hits.

Florida will return to SEC action on Friday night when the Gators host Alabama. First pitch on Friday night will be at 6:30pm.



