Gators get swept by No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks

The Gators were unable to avoid the sweep as Arkansas defeated Florida pretty comfortable in the series finale. Florida lost to the top ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 9-3 Saturday afternoon.

​UF had junior right-handed pitcher Franco Aleman on the mound as he was pretty solid for most of his outing. Aleman pitched 6.1 innings allowing seven hits, six earned runs, one walk and eight strikeouts.

​Left-handed pitcher Jordan Butler came in relief for the Gators but had a really bad outing. Butler couldn’t record an out in his outing as he faced three batters in the game. Butler allowed two hits and gave up a three-run home run. Christian Scott would come in relief for Butler and retire the next two batters via the strikeout.

​The Florida offense had another rough game as they were only able to score two runs on seven hits. First baseman Kendrick Calilao was very produce at the plate as he went 2-3 with two base knocks and a walk. His only out did result into a run but it was a double play so Calilao wasn’t credited with a RBI. Right fielder Sterlin Thompson also had a nice game as he went 2-4 with a RBI double.

​Centerfielder Jud Fabian went 1-3 in the game a single and hit by pitch. Designated hitter Kris Armstrong went 1-4 with a single and left fielder Jacob Young went 1-4 with a triple and RBI.