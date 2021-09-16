Gators go with traditional uniforms vs Alabama
Traditionalists will be happy when they turn on CBS at 3:30 this Saturday.
After two weeks of wearing different alternate white helmets, the Florida Gators will be back in their traditional home uniforms on Saturday when the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide comes to town.
Florida will wear its orange helmet, blue jerseys, and white pants for the first time one 2021.
Since 2005 the Gators are 65-22 when wearing their traditional uniforms. Alabam is expected to wear their traditional crimson helmets with white jerseys and pants.