Gators go with traditional uniforms vs Alabama

Traditionalists will be happy when they turn on CBS at 3:30 this Saturday.

After two weeks of wearing different alternate white helmets, the Florida Gators will be back in their traditional home uniforms on Saturday when the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide comes to town.

Florida will wear its orange helmet, blue jerseys, and white pants for the first time one 2021.

Since 2005 the Gators are 65-22 when wearing their traditional uniforms. Alabam is expected to wear their traditional crimson helmets with white jerseys and pants.