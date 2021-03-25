GatorsTerritory - Gators guard Noah Locke to explore other options

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

Another guard on Mike White's roster has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tell GatorsTerritory.

Noah Locke, who averaged 10.6 points and 2.4 rebounds during the 2020-21 season, is now explording other options. Fellow guard Ques Glover entered the portal on Thursday afternoon as well.

A native of Owings Mills, Maryland, the 6-foot-3, 204-pound Locke is a former top-100 prospect in the class of 2018. He averaged nearly 10 points a game in each of his three seasons in Gainesville and recently recorded 17 points and four rebounds in the Gators' NCAA Tournament loss to Oral Roberts.

During the 2020-21 season, Locke connected on 42.5 percent of his shots, including 40.4 percent from three-point range.

Locke racked up 25-plus scholarship offers in high school, but his recruitment ultimately came down to the Gators, Xavier, Michigan, Ohio State and Providence. Each of those schools received official visits as well.