



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Can't wait for the 2023 Gators gymnastics season to start?

Then the Gators Gymnastics Hype Night Presented by American Campus Communities is your chance to meet the Florida team!

When: Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:45 p.m. Where: Exactech Arena in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center (gates open at 6 p.m.) Tickets: Free for all - all seating general admission Gators Autographs: Stay after to get your 2023 poster signed by the Gators!

Plan to be at Gator Gymnastics Hype Night as the event will not be streamed or televised.

Fan Info: The Gators will show full or partial routines on each apparatus. Celebrity judges evaluate the routines of the Orange & Blue dual meet format.

Alligator Alley:

Arrive early so you can add a visit to Alligator Alley prior to Hype Night.

Visit with the Spirit Squads

360 video booth

Tailgate games & giveaways

Enter ticket raffle for Gators Gymnastics 2023 season tickets

Autographs: Stick around after the meet to get the 2023 Gators Gymnastics poster signed by the team! This will be the only time this season that the Gators will sign autographs all together as a team, so don't miss out!

UF Student Exclusive: Think you got some stick skills? Some UF students will have opportunity to challenge the Gators in some basic gymnastics skills. Thirty (30) lucky students at Hype Night will receive an exclusive invitation to Gators Gymnastics practice for an inside look at the practice facility and the Gators' training!

Share with Gainesville Community: Bring non-perishable food items to donate as part of the Gators Holiday Food Drive and to earn prizes (while supplies last)!

2023 Gators:

* The 17-member 2023 Gator team includes five All-Americans with 40 All-America honors.

* UF returns 16 of the 24 routines from its 2022 NCAA runner-up performance.

* Four newcomers join the Gators - two freshmen and two transfers.

* Headlining the returners is 2022 Honda Award winner and three-time NCAA champion (2022 all-around, uneven bars, floor exercise) Trinity Thomas. She is joined by three others competing for their fifth season with the Gators - Halley Taylor and All-Americans Leah Clapper and Savannah Schoenherr. Payton Richards is the Gators only senior.

* The junior class includes Chloi Clark, Alex Magee and All-American Ellie Lazzari.

* Sophomores include Sloane Blakely, Bri Edwards, Riley McCusker and All-American Leanne Wong. Morgan Hurd looks to make her Gator competitive debut as injury sidelined her in 2022.

* Freshmen Gators are Lori Brubach (Apopka, Fla.) and Kayla DiCello (Boyds, Md.).

* Both transfers join the Gators from Georgia - Super Senior Rachel Baumann (younger sister of Gator All-American and 2022 Super Senior Alyssa Baumann) and junior Victoria Nguyen.

* A national-high four among the 2023 Gators earned World Championship' individual or team medals for the U.S. - DiCello (2021 World all-around bronze), Hurd (2017 World AA champion, beam silver; 2018 beam silver, floor bronze, team gold), McCusker (2018 team gold) and Wong (2021 AA silver; 2022 team gold)

* Seven Gators have been a part of U.S. Senior national teams - Blakely (2018-19), DiCello (2019-20, 2021, 2022), Hurd (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021), McCusker (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021), Nguyen (2016-17), Thomas (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20), Wong (2018-19, 2019-20, 2021, 2022)

* Five Gators own collegiate bests of 10.0 - Baumann (floor), Blakely (floor), Clapper (beam), Thomas (vault, bars, beam, floor) and Wong (vault, bars)

Get 2023 Tickets Now: The Gators sold out four of its five 2022 home meets. Florida reset its season attendance record in four of the last five seasons, with the current record of 9,108 per meet achieved in 2022.

Purchase season or single meet tickets for 2023 at FloridaGators.com/Tickets

