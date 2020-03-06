OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

Florida improved its record to 14-0 on Friday evening after defeating USF 9-1 in the series opener, thanks to a huge first inning and terrific pitching by Tommy Mace. The junior right-handed pitcher had one of his best outings of the 2020 season.

Kendrick Calilao and Nathan Hickey also manufactured solid outings in the Florida win.

The first inning was significant for the Florida offense. They led the inning off with two walks from Jud Fabian and Austin Langworthy. After Kirby McMullen flew out to center and Jordan Butler struck out, Jacob Young came through with a two-run single to right field.

Cory Acton followed that up with a walk. With runners on first and second, Calilao smoked a three-run homer over the left field wall to make it 5-0 in favor of the Gators. Freshman catcher Nathan Hickey also recorded a home run and extended UF's lead to 6-0.

The Gators did have some difficulties scoring once USF's Collin Sullivan started to settle down. However, Florida’s starting pitcher Tommy Mace was lights out and made life difficult for the Bulls' lineup.

The Gators almost had a two-out rally as Hickey and Josh Rivera both singled. Fabian drew another walk to load the bases for Langworthy, who flied out to deep right-center to erase Florida’s chance of a two-out rally.

They had another opportunity to add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth but failed. Calilao and Hickey recorded a pair of singles, but then Rivera flew out before Fabian and Langworthy struck out swinging.

The Gators would add three more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Cory Acton got the inning going as he was hit by the pitch and stole second. Calilao recorded his third hit of the night and put runners at the corners with no outs. Hickey did enough as he flew out to deep center to score Acton and make it 7-0. Rivera would rip a single up the middle and Fabian walked for a third time setting up McMullen.

Kirby McMullen got the job done with an infield single to shortstop letting Calilao scores. Butler wouldn’t have to do much, as he walked on four pitches with the bases loaded.

Going into the top of the eighth, Tommy Mace was replaced by highly-touted freshman, Brandon Sproat. Mace dominated the Bulls' offense, allowing no runs, two hits, two walks and striking out six.

Sproat got in trouble quickly after hitting and walking the first two batters. However, he would settle down with a fly out to Fabian and an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

South Florida would score its only run in the bottom of the ninth following a leadoff pinch hit home run by Dillon Besnier. Sproat would then shake it off as he retired the final three batters of the game.

Tommy Mace got the win for Florida and improved his record to 3-0. South Florida’s starting pitcher Collin Sullivan received his second loss of the season.