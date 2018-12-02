The Gators dipped into familiar territory on Sunday afternoon to reel in yet another commitment on the recruiting trail, this time from 2021 prospect Bryce Langston.

Langston, a highly-coveted defensive end from Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard, is also teammates with Trevonte Rucker, a sophomore wide receiver who committed to Florida roughly a week ago.

Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Oregon are some additional offers on the table for the 6-foot-3, 241-pound defensive end.

"I picked Florida because I feel as if it’s the best fit for me," Langston told GatorsTerritory. "I feel that the coaching staff is going to make me become even better.

"I’m close with most of the staff, especially (linebackers) coach (Christian) Robinson. He comes and visits us every chance he gets."