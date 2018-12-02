Gators haul in another 2021 standout, this time DE Bryce Langston
The Gators dipped into familiar territory on Sunday afternoon to reel in yet another commitment on the recruiting trail, this time from 2021 prospect Bryce Langston.
Langston, a highly-coveted defensive end from Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard, is also teammates with Trevonte Rucker, a sophomore wide receiver who committed to Florida roughly a week ago.
Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Oregon are some additional offers on the table for the 6-foot-3, 241-pound defensive end.
"I picked Florida because I feel as if it’s the best fit for me," Langston told GatorsTerritory. "I feel that the coaching staff is going to make me become even better.
"I’m close with most of the staff, especially (linebackers) coach (Christian) Robinson. He comes and visits us every chance he gets."
Langston, who attended multiple Florida games this fall, is an intriguing prospect who could eventually transition to the interior over time. He posseses a good build for an up-and-coming pass rusher, but also shows good backside pursuit and is strong at the point of attack.
The Marion County native also flashes the ability to bend and turn the corner when attacking as a pass rusher. Langston still has two years of high school football left on his plate, so his overall growth will help determine his long-term fit as well.
"My game is very fast and I like to pass rush a lot," Langston said. "I do everything I can to help my team. The coaches want me to play weak-side defensive end and they like how I come off the ball and how I pass rush."
With Langston's pledge, the Gators now hold four commitments for the class of 2021, joining the aforementioned Trevonte Rucker, as well as offensive lineman George Jackson and cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson, who are also high school teammates in Georgia.
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.