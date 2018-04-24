It’s draft week, one of the most exciting times in football. It’s where college prospects get to hear their name called and have their lives changed forever. The Florida Gators have a long history of showing out in the draft. They rank 10th all-time in total draft picks and 6th all-time in first round picks.

This year, however, is simply not a great draft year for the Gators. Only one player is projected to go in the first round by most mock drafts, but the Gators still have a chance to make history.

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro and punter Johnny Townsend have to chance to become the first punter and kicker to be taken from the same school since the draft was shortened to seven rounds in 1994. That would be quite an accomplishment for two guys at positions that rarely get drafted whatsoever.

Other notable Gators who will most likely hear their names called this weekend include defensive tackle Taven Bryan, defensive back Duke Dawson, and wide receiver Antonio Callaway.

Here’s a breakdown of each Gator who will likely to hear their name called in the 2018 draft.

Taven Bryan - DT

Bryan is the one standout for the Gators who is consistently getting first round buzz. Bryan ran a 4.98 40-yard dash, did 30 reps on the bench press, and most notably ran a 7.12 second three-cone drill. In his career at Florida, Bryan tallied 62 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. His first two seasons were not great and Bryan struggled a bit, but came on in his junior season racking up 37 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

Bryan has a prospect grade of 6.35 (out of 10) according to NFL.com, which indicates he should become an instant starter. Bryan is projected by most mock drafts to go 26th overall to the Atlanta Falcons. That seems like the most likely spot he will be taken.

However, Bryan’s skillset is in high demand in the NFL and everybody could use a pass rusher. Don’t expect Bryan to fall out of the first round.

Antonio Callaway - WR

Callaway is the most interesting prospect Florida has. Based on talent alone, it is a no-brainer that Callaway should be taken. He was an electric receiver and could create a big play from any point on the field. He was also a great punt returner.

In his two seasons at Florida in which he played, Callaway racked up 89 catches for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards a catch. As a return man, Callaway had 54 punt returns for 653 yards (12.1 avg.) and two touchdowns.

Antonio Callaway was an electric football player and everyone knows that. The problem is everything else. We all know Callaway has had problems with staying clean off the field. In between his freshman and sophomore year, he faced sexual assault allegations, but the charges were dropped before the 2016 season. He was also cited for marijuana possession in May of 2017 and pleaded no contest to paraphernalia possession in July of 2017.

And then there’s the credit card scandal. The reason Callaway did not play more than two seasons is because he was involved in the credit card fraud scandal and was indefinitely suspended. Following the incident, Callaway elected to forgo the rest of his eligibility and try his hand in the league. That brings us to the present.

It’s hard to judge where Callaway will go because of all the off-the-field concerns. Some teams have already removed him from their draft board completely; others may feel that it is worth taking him at some point because he is talented.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller says “Callaway is a top-50 talent," but his off-the-field concerns are big. It’s anyone’s guess where the Gators receiver will end up. Callaway grades out as a 5.88 prospect grade according to NFL.com, which indicates he has a chance to become an NFL starter.

Duke Dawson - DB

Florida has a tradition with defensive backs. "DBU” is alive and real for the Gators, and Dawson is looking to continue that trend. Dawson came in and contributed immediately as a frehsman. He played in 11 games as a true freshman and had one start at safety. In 2015 as a reserve, he played in every game. In 2016, Dawson started seven games at nickel and led the team in pass breakups with seven. He also elected to return for his senior year after the departures of corners Quincy Wilson and Teez Tabor.

Dawson gained first-team All-SEC honors in 2017 after nabbing a team-high four interceptions. In his career, Dawson racked up 81 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions (three TDs), and 17 passes defended. Dawson is a true slot corner (nickel) and has great instincts, a good concept of route combinations, and transitions well with his speed to carry verticals.

Dawson can be tight in his hips and struggled a bit with that in the field drills during the combine. Right now Dawson is projected as a third or fourth rounder. He reminds me of another Gator defensive back in Brian Poole from Atlanta. They have similar styles and skill sets. He matches up well for the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Bucs, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

Dawson grades out as a 5.74 prospect according to NFL.com and has a chance to become an NFL starter. Look for him in the middle rounds.

Eddy Piñeiro – K

We went through what’s on the table between Eddy and Johnny Townsend earlier, but how likely is it? Well, Eddy grades out as a 5.15 prospect according to NFL.com and has a “better than average chance to make an NFL roster.”

Piñeiro came to Florida in 2016 as a sophomore and played two seasons for the Gators. In that short time, Piñeiro went 56-58 on PATs (96.6%) and 38-43 (88.4%) on field goals. In total, he racked up 170 points in his two years at Florida. Eddy also holds two school records. The 88.4 field goal percentage is best in Gators history and he is also just one of two players to go on two separate strings of making at least 13 consecutive field goals.

Piñeiro plays a position that doesn’t get looked at very much for the draft. However, Eddy is the second best kicker in this draft behind Auburn's Daniel Carlson, and will likely be selected. We saw FSUs Roberto Aguayo go in the second round in his draft, and that didn’t work out too well for the Bucs or Aguayo, but it shows that kickers are valued.

It is hard to tell where Eddy will end up. I think he will go anywhere after the fourth round, but I do believe he will be drafted.

Johnny Townsend – P

Townsend came into Florida as a decorated punter. He was a U.S. Army All-American and first-team all-state selection as a senior in high school.



In his four seasons at Florida, Townsend racked up a total of 240 punts for 11,090 yards (46.2 avg.). As a sophomore, Townsend was a second team All-SEC pick and ranked 3rd in the country with a 45.4 punt average. Twenty-six of his 83 kicks on the year were fair catches and he pinned 30 kicks inside the 20 while only giving up five touchbacks.

In 2016 as a junior, Townsend led the country with an average of 47.9 yards a punt. He was named an All-SEC second-team pick once again. He forced 18 fair catches and dropped 27 punts inside the 20 while only allowing 7 touchbacks.

In his final season Townsend finished second in the nation with 47.5 yards a punt and placed 27 punts inside the 20 with 5 touchbacks and 13 fair catches. He finishes his Gators career by winning second team AP All-American and second team All-SEC honors.



Townsend grades out as a 5.00 prospect according to NFL.com which states he has a “50-50 chance to make an NFL roster.” Townsend is the second best punter in the draft, and punters of his caliber have a market. There are only a few elite punters in the NFL and Townsend can be one of them. Every NFL team knows the importance of field position and Townsend can flip the field.

Similar to kickers, punters do not get a lot of buzz in terms of mock drafts, but I think Townsend is good enough to be worth a pick. It would be late though, 3rd day definitely. I believe we will see him taken in the 6th or 7th round.

It is a down year for the Florida Gators in terms of draft prospects that have a real chance of being selected. Nevertheless, there is still an opportunity for the Gators to make history.