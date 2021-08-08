Gators have a strong showing in Olympics

If the University of Florida were a country, it would have been one of the winningest countries in the world at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Florida Gators dominated in the pool, on the track, and on the field over the past two weeks to the tune of 14 medals, eight of which were gold.

Swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke were the two biggest winners, bringing home seven gold medals between them and setting world records along the way. The other gold medal came on the soccer pitch, where Gators Adriana Leon and Deanne Rose won gold with Team Canada. The two Gators played in every match throughout the gold medal run.

The Gators were also successful on the diamond. Former Gators catcher Mark Kolozsvary caught every inning for Team USA on the way to a silver medal. The softball team also earned a silver medal with the help of three former Gators Michelle Moultrie, Aubree Munro, and Kelsey Stewart. Both teams lost to Japan in their gold medal games.

Grant Holloway was upset in the 110m hurdles — a race he hadn't lost in more than a year — but still earned a silver medal. Swimmers Keiran Smith, Natalie Hinds, and Taylor Manson all earned bronze medals in the pool



