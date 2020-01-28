GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida will not face a Quad 1 opponent on Tuesday, to its relief, however, they are not getting any relief under the glass.

The Gators (12-7, 4-2) are set to welcome Mississippi State (12-7, 3-3) to Gainesville midweek, and the Bulldogs are statistically a better rebounding team than No. 1 Baylor.

"The guards have to help us rebound down with the bigs," said Keyontae Johnson. "We’re going to be fighting down in the post, boxing out. The coach says they’re one of the best rebounding teams. They’re going to get some but keep playing and don’t give up on the possession. We all know that teams get offensive rebounds, but we have to play through it and don’t give up.”

"We can do a better job for sure," said Andrew Nembhard. "We just have to focus on every time a shot goes up, all five guys gotta be together, rebound the ball. It’s gonna be huge in this game for sure.”

Although the Gators had a solid night against Auburn under the boards a few games ago, Florida lost the battle against the Bears this past weekend - and it proved costly. The visitors out-rebounded Mike White's side 37-26.

“OK, some of it was just a better offensive rebounding effort than ... it’s like a good offense beats a good defense every time, an elite offensive rebounder sometimes beats a decent block-out,” White said. “They’re fantastic. We had three or four opportunities that, possessions that weren’t very good. I think we had three where the shooter actually got it back off jump shots, which is a cardinal rule.

"From Day 1, you contest a shot and your next job is you hit and the guy who took the shot can’t get the offensive rebound, period. Just lackadaisical there on three or four of those type of possessions. But Baylor’s unbelievable on the offensive glass, especially their starting four and five… Mark Vitale, I can’t imagine there’s a better defender in college basketball.”

The Gators will be without Dontay Bassett on Tuesday night, who White says has not practiced in a while due to a calf bruise.

“Still hurt. Getting looked at again today, [Monday]” White said of Bassett. “Limping around. He hasn’t gone in a while and he won’t go today."

Which means the Gators will be without a rebounder when MSU is in town.

"Mississippi State if they don’t have our guys’ attention then something’s wrong with us," said White. "They’re extremely talented, top-four in the SEC in both offensive and defensive efficiency, one of the best shot-blocking teams in the country. I think they’re second in all of college basketball in offensive rebounding. It seems like I think the last 10 games have been the best 10 offensive rebounding teams in the country.

"Our guys, we might as well put the number up there today on the screen so they believe us because it seems like that’s been a constant theme," added White. "We’ve got to defend our glass, obviously. They’re so good at defending the interior, as well. Their size, they can play a couple different ways like us. It will be a high-level SEC game. Two teams that need a win.”

In addition to fighting under the glass, Florida will face off against Reggie Perry, a projected first rounder in the 2020 NBA draft. This season the power forward is the only player in the SEC averaging a double-double, while shooting at 51% and 73% from the charity stripes.

"Monster," White said of Perry. "Reggie Perry one of the most improved players in the country; one of the best players in the country. Versatile defensively, he can really move his feet. Just a specimen on the glass offensively and defensively on the glass. He has improved his skill level. Good feel, offensive rebounder, can score on the block, can make jump shots, can isolate, got better off the bounce, just the entire package."



Mississippi State and Florida tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.



