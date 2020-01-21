Jon Greenard was brought in to Florida to replace Jachai Polite and the Louisville grad transfer did not disappoint.

In his only season at Florida, Greenard was a leader on and off the field. He not only commanded the defense by putting up numbers like 57 tackles (27 solo), 9.5 sacks, eight quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and four pass breakups, but he was also a vocal leader in the locker room.

He will be missed.

The good news is that Florida has plenty of young talent available at the BUCK/rush end position in 2020 .

Jeremiah Moon is the first name to come to our minds when thinking of the position. Moon was often lauded by those inside the program for his work ethic and his progress. The Alabama native started a few times in 2019 when Jabari Zuniga was dealing with an ankle injury. Moon was used in a variety of roles on the defense and posted 31 tackles (19 solo and 6.5 for a loss), three sacks, three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

His good productive season was ended too soon by a season-ending foot injury. If he comes back healthy, Moon could have a good 2020 season ahead of him.

Another name that impressed this past season is Mohamoud Diabate. The true freshman flashed a few times this year and took advantage of his opportunities - breaking out against Vanderbilt by recording three sacks and forcing a fumble. According to PFF, the first year Gator had an impressive 21 quarterback pressures in his debut season and four sacks.

Just like with Moon, UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham moved Diabate around, playing him at BUCK, linebacker, and even at corner (most of the time at the STAR position). Just imagine what type of force Diabate will be this upcoming season with an offseason under Nick Savage.

Although Khris Bogle did not receive the amount of snaps Diabate did in his freshman season, the South Florida native did show plenty in the snaps he did take - finishing with 2.5 sacks, 4 tackles for a loss and one pass break up.

Meanwhile, Lloyd Summerall and David Reese (the younger Reese) saw both of their seasons hampered by injury. While Reese tore his Achilles tendon during fall camp and did not feature at all, Summerall did manage to get a few reps against UT-Martin and against Vanderbilt this season.

The Gators are also set to gain a lot of talent at this position.

Brenton Cox is now available after sitting out the year after transferring from Georgia, while Florida signed talented defenders in Antwaun Powell and Derek Wingo this winter.

We touched on Wingo a bit in one of our earlier previews, however, just like with Moon and Diabate, Wingo could be a versatile tool for Grantham to use at linebacker, BUCK and even at STAR.

So, yes, Jon Greenard is a terrible loss for Florida. However, as the cliche goes, his legacy will live on in the youth he helped mentor.

Jeremiah Moon.

Mohamoud Diabate.

Khris Bogle.

Brenton Cox.

Lloyd Summerall.

David Reese.

And of course all the newcomers.