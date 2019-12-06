GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Practice effort has been an issue for Florida basketball since its Charleston Classic success.

A tournament that should have propelled this team forward was followed up by lackluster performance against Marshall - where the Gators narrowly beat the Thundering Herd.

After that game, Mike Whte bluntly told reporters that his side practiced poorly prior to that game. Now with a game against No. 24 Butler coming, White was still lamenting his team's practice approach.

"Not very good again," White said. "Not very good, just really, until yesterday, since we got back from Charleston until yesterday [Wednesday] we had just gone through this funk."

According to White, on Wednesday, older players like Andrew Nembhard, Kerry Blackshear and Noah Locke took some responsibility for the team.

"Once we started to compete, guys started to like talk trash a little bit just to get into people's heads, just to get guys competing back," Locke said. "Me personally, that was something I tried to do because I was trying to figure out ways to get that chip back. I tried to start talking more, going at people, saying stuff to people in practice just to get in their heads to make them want to play harder. It translated. It helped a lot and we had a much better practice."

To be fair to White, although there has been noise about his team for months leading into the season, the Gators head coach always was blunt about his expectations. He was prepared for some growing pains.

"Young team, freshmen, exams, coming off the first taste of success probably," White said."You try to do your best to demand the level that you want," the fifth-year Florida coach said. "But that said, you've got limitations on hours and we've got some guys banged up, as well...So just continuing to communicate to this team. I mean it's not like we've got four juniors and three seniors out there that are really leading the way and making sure that we're super sharp."

"Again, you've got freshmen that tasted success for the first time that are going through some other stuff relative to academics, which is important as well," White added. "Lot of distraction. We don't play for a while. So I think those were factors. KJ, Andrew, a couple of our leaders stepped up (Wednesday), I think that was a big factor for us in being a little bit better, more sharp."

The Gators will hope for a different mentality when they face No.24 Butler on the road.

"It’s going to be a really good environment for us to play in and they’re a ranked team," Nembhard said. "It’s good for us to play the best competition."

The Bulldogs have started the season 8-0 behind some good defensive performances and good quality play from guard Kamar Baldwin. Baldwin averages 17.5 points per game and is shooting 50.9% from the floor, 41.9% from three-point range.

"I would argue there's not a better guard in college basketball," White said. "He is fantastic any way you look at it: offensively, defensively, off of ball screens, isolations, ball security, wreaking havoc defensively, rebounding, posting, the way he's shooting the ball efficiently from 3. He's really good."

The Gators will hope to shake off their recent sluggishness. It's time for them to mature.

"Once we went to Charleston I feel like we were taking a step forward, it was our first big success,"Locke said. "I feel like now it’s kind of reverting back to trying to figure it all out, because it was our first time seeing success and wondering how we were going to handle it."

"At this point it's about development, it's about growth. You'd like to win some, obviously. Great opportunity. This [Butler] team is terrific," said White.

"The environment's going to be off the charts. This is a team that's a legitimate Top 20 team, going to be a tournament team. As good defensively as any team in the country. We better go up there and space and execute and cut and share it or points are going to be very hard to come by."

Florida will tip off against Butler on Saturday at noon.



