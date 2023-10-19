Gators Head to College Station for Matchup Against Texas A&M. Florida holds the 21-2 series advantage over the Aggies.

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 17T Florida Volleyball team (12-4, 4-3 SEC) heads to College Station to take on Texas A&M (14-4, 6-2 SEC) on Friday night inside Reed Arena. First serve is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC+. Currently, the Aggies are receiving votes in the AVCA Top-25 Poll. Florida is coming off a four-set loss to Mississippi St. last Friday, while Texas A&M defeated South Carolina in three sets on Sunday. The Gators hold a 21-2 series lead over Texas A&M, and is 10-1 at College Station.

Last time against Texas A&M

* The fourth-ranked Florida volleyball team fell to Texas A&M in a tightly-contested five set match on Wednesday night.

* Kennedy Martin led Florida’s offensive attack with a 16-kill performance, followed by 15 kills from AC Fitzpatrick. Sofia Victoria added 14 kills on the night to round out the Gators in double-digits.

* Fifth year setter Kennedy Muff dished out 42 assists in the match, while libero Elli McKissock added seven assists of her own.

* Florida tallied 12.0 blocks at the net, led by six from Anna Dixon. Nnedi Okammor and Fitzpatrick added five and four blocks, respectively.

* McKissock paced the backcourt defense with 19 digs. Muff grabbed her second double-double of the year with 13 digs, while Trinity Adams and Martin each added nine in the match.

* Adams posted a team-high three service aces on the night, while McKissock and Muff each added two.





Gators in the SEC

* As a team, the Gators are ranked in the Top-5 in the SEC in the following:

* Hitting percentage (3rd | .267)

* Kills (5th | 12.85)

* Blocks per set (5th | 2.47)

* Service Aces (5th | 1.75)

* Individually, four Gators are ranked in the Top-5 conference:

* Kennedy Martin: Kills per set (6th | 3.91) Pointers per set: (4th | 4.73)

* Gabrielle Essix: Blocks per set (8th | 1.15)

* Nnedi Okammor (10th | 1.09)

* Elli McKissock: (8th | 3.42) Change in Setter Role

* Sophomore All-American setter Alexis Stucky succumbed to an injury in the second set against No. 1 Wisconsin on Sept. 17. She was unable to return to the match and is out for the season after an ACL/MCL tear

* Through the season thus far, she had registered 339 assists, 74 digs, 30 kills, 14 blocks and 13 service aces, along with one SEC Setter of the Week honor

* Kennedy Muff came in to replace Stucky. Muff - a fifth year - is a transfer from Flagler, a Division II school in St. Augustine, Fla. At Flagler, she earned three PBC Setter of the Year honors and was named as an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American

* Muff is one of just four non-Division I transfers on a Top-25 team this season: Baylor (Manuela Bibinbe - Missouri State - West Plains - JUCO), Arizona State (Maddie McLaughlin - Geneseo - DIII) and Washington State (Peyton Claus - North Idaho - JUCO)

* Claus has seen action in just one set, but Bibinbe is in the starting lineup for Baylor, averaging 2.82 points per set, 2.17 kills per set and 0.88 blocks per set in 17 matches with a .398 hitting percentage

* McLaughlin has seen time in all 20 matches this season for Arizona State, averaging 1.66 points per set, 1.13 kills per set and 0.94 blocks per set No. 17T Florida at Texas A&M Broadcast Information Date & Time: Oct. 10 | 7:30 p.m. TV: SEC+ Series Information – No. 17T Florida at Texas A&M Aggies | 2023 season: 14-4, 6-2 SEC

* Florida leads: 21-2 (21-2 under Mary Wise)

* 3-set: 8-0 | 4-set: 8-0 | 5-set: 5-2

* Home: 10-1 | Away: 10-1 | Neutral: 1-0

* Last Time Out: Sept. 27, 2023 | Gainesville, Fla. | L, 2-3 (26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 24-26, 13-15)





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)