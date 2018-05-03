The fourth-ranked Florida Gators Softball team has been one of the top five teams in the country for most of the season and they don’t seem to be slowing down now. Florida owns a lethal weapon and dominating force in their ace pitcher, Kelly Barnhill. Kelly is undoubtedly one of the country’s best pitchers with an ERA of .88- the third best in all of Division I softball. This Florida softball team is good, but Barnhill makes them great. She is remarkably in control of her emotions and her body on the mound, and she only continues to work every day and get better. The Gators hold a current overall record of 44-8 and they are 17-4 in the Southeastern Conference. The Gators head to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers this weekend in their last SEC series and final games of the regular season.

The Tigers sit right above .500 in the regular season, but they have struggled in the SEC holding a 6-14 record in conference play. Missouri’s record certainly doesn’t show it, but they won’t be a lay-up for the Gators. Missouri has dropped several close games with many impressive teams in the Top 25 this season, including No. 1 UCLA, No. 6 Georgia, No.12 South Carolina, and they even won a two-game series against No.16 Auburn. After talking with Barnhill this week she told us that because Florida is such a dominating program in the softball world, they have to prepare well for any team they’re facing because they always get the best from each program they play.

The SEC Tournament begins next week in Columbia, Missouri on Wednesday, May 9th and runs through Saturday, May 12th and so Florida will be staying in Missouri for close to ten days- plenty of time to get used to the ballpark. The Gator’s performed poorly in their opening round of SEC tournament play last season, dropping their first game and going one-and-done. Florida recovered nicely as postseason play continued last year and made it to the championship series of the 2017 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) where they ended their season in defeat as WCWS runner-ups behind the Oklahoma Sooners. The Gators are certainly hoping for a better outcome all around in 2018 and that starts with the SEC Tournament, but they aren’t putting pressure on themselves. Barnhill says that she, and most of her teammates, did come to Florida to win championships and that is obviously the ultimate goal but they are just trying to focus on doing the small things right because if they do that, the bigger things will happen.

Each game Florida plays the rest of the season will be incredibly important, but I’m not telling you anything they don’t already know. What is clear to me is that Florida is a team that’s physically, and more important, mentally ready for the postseason and it all begins with their star in the circle, Kelly Barnhill.

