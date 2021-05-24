Gators hire Erik Pastrana to basketball staff

Florida basketball coach Mike White is beginning to fill out his coaching staff with the hire of former Oklahoma State assistant coach Erik Pastrana.

Rivals hinted at this possible addition on Sunday, so Gators Territory subscribers were not caught off guard by today's news.

"We're really excited about Erik joining the Florida program," White said. "He has a proven track record, coaching and recruiting at a high level everywhere he's been and will be a great fit with our team and our staff."

Pastrana spent the last two seasons with Oklahoma State but has coached in the state of Florida at FIU and FAU. Pastrana is a Miami native.

"I am beyond excited to join one of the elite programs in all of college basketball," Pastrana said. "Having grown up in Florida, I am fully aware of the tradition and passion that comes with being a part of Florida Basketball. I don't take this opportunity lightly and can't wait to help continue the success this university and its fans deserve.I am so thankful for the past two years at Oklahoma State working alongside one of my best friends in Mike Boynton. It was going to take a special situation for me to leave Stillwater, and I found that in the University of Florida and Coach White. Let's get to work! Go Gators!"

Pastrana began his career as a graduate assistant under Frank Martin at Kansas State from 2007-09. In his first season with K-State, the Wildcats finished third in the Big 12 with a 21-12 record, notched their first NCAA Tournament win since 1988 and saw freshman Michael Beasley selected No. 2 in the NBA draft.

Pastrana earned a bachelor's degree from Florida State in 2007 and a master's degree from Kansas State while working as a graduate assistant for Martin.