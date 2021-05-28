Gators hire FAU's Akeem Miskdeen to complete coaching staff

Mike White's search for UF's final assistant coaching role has reportedly come to an end, as FAU's Akeem Miskdeen is headed to Gainesville for the next step in his coaching career.

The Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported UF's hire of Miskdeen.

Prior to coaching under Dusty May for two seasons in Boca Raton, Miskdeen was an assistant at Kent State for two seasons and then Hampton for five year prior to that. He also spent a pair of seasons at Division II Mount Olive College (N.C.) and Division II Wingate University (N.C.).

During his time at Hampton, Miskdeen was presented with the titles of associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, and also constructed the team’s travel plans. That was Miskdeen's second stint at Hampton, as he also served as the director of basketball operations during the 2008-09 season.

A native of Chicago who graduated from Queens, Miskdeen is known to be a relentless recruiter who also has a repuation for developing guards. He also earned a Master’s degree in sports administration from Hampton.

Both backcourts at Kent State and FAU witnessed a significant amount of improvement under Miskdeen's leadership, as Kent State guard Jalen Avery led the nation in assist to turnover ratio during the 2017-18 season. During his first year with the Owls, Anthony Adger increased his scoring average from 6.1 to 15.5 points and earned a spot on the All Conference-USA Third Team as well.

Miskdeen joins Erik Pastrana, a Sunshine State native who most recently coached at Oklahoma State, as the newest additions to Mike White's coaching staff.

This is certainly a major jump in Miskdeen's coaching career, but the reviews have been nothing but positive, especially when it comes to his incredible work ethic.

Miskdeen played two years at Laramie County (Wyo.) Community College before transferring to Queens in 2006. He was the team captain during his time at Laramie and is the school’s all-time assists leader as well.

During his time at Queens, Miskdeen was a two-time Defensive MVP and served as the team captain in 2007-08. He led the program to back-to-back NCAA Division II Tournament appearances and also made the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team.

