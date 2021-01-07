GatorsTerritory - Gators hire Wesley McGriff to coach secondary

GatorsTerritory hinted earlier today that a hire was on the way, and it's former Auburn and Ole Miss defensive backs coach, Wesley McGriff.

FootballScoop was the first outlet to publicly name McGriff for the opening.

McGriff was most recently an assistant coach and defensive backs coach at Auburn. He had two terms at Auburn with a stint as Ole Miss defensive coordinator in-between.

In his one season as secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator at Auburn, McGriff helped guide the Tigers to a Sugar Bowl berth. He helped the Tigers go from the bottom third of the SEC in 2015 to top three in the league in 2016 in scoring defense (11th/26.0 to 2nd/15.6), rushing defense (11th/182.7 to 3rd/124.8), and third-down conversion defense (13th/44.9 to 2nd/34.0).

McGriff's first SEC coaching experience came coaching running backs at Kentucky in 2001. He coached the Wildcats cornerbacks in 2002. He moved on to serve as Baylor's recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach for four seasons before taking over as defensive backs coach at Miami. In 2009, he tutored All-America defensive back Brandon Harris, seven-year NFL veteran safety Kenny Phillips (2007 All-American and first-round NFL draft pick), and Green Bay defensive back Sam Shields, as the Hurricanes ranked 29th in total defense.

McGriff takes the place of Ron English on Florida's coaching staff, but the Gators still have one opening to fill.