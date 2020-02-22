GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball has shown growth the last three games, stringing three consecutive wins.

“Our guys are continuing to fight for improvement, continue to strive for growing," Gators head coach Mike White told reporters on Friday. "We’re as connected as we’ve been, but it’s still spotty. I don’t know that we’ve really put 40 together. In spurts, we’ll play to our ceiling, and that’s what you’re striving for. Obviously, to win at Kentucky you’re going to have to put 40 together. We were really connected down the stretch defensively the other night. The ball movement has been much better of late. The shot selection and, again, the connectivity, and offensively, the selflessness as improved.”

The Gators, however, will have one of their toughest tests on the road when they head to Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday.

Florida (17-9, 9-4 SEC) will take on No. 10 Kentucky (21-5, 11-2 SEC), in a matchup that could cause some problems. Kentucky averages 75.2 points per game this season on 461. percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from three. On the flip side, the Wildcats allow 65.9 points per game on 38.5 percent shooting and 29.7 percent from outside the arc.

The Gators don't have the best track road on the road this season and the Rupp Arena is an intimidating place to play.

“Loud. Tough place to play, of course,” White said. “Great environment though, it will be a great college basketball game. Kentucky’s, you know obviously, one of the great programs in college basketball, they’re tough to beat anywhere, especially at home."

Although Scottie Lewis has never played at Rupp, the talented Florida freshman understands the challenge that awaits the group.

"They were my second option..they came down to Florida and Kentucky for me, so, I know their program, their players, pretty well,"said Lewis. "I’m excited to go there obviously, it’s a big game, but you know, I’m going to try and have the same mindset we’ve had for the last three games because that’s been working."

In order to even have a chance Florida's transition defense will need to be much better.

“It’s probably our biggest deficiency right now, along with defending without fouling," said White.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is as good as anyone in the country at getting to line and converting.

"We’ve got to play with more discipline defensively," said White "We’re playing really hard, but we’ve got to clean it up.”

"Very up and down," said Lewis about what stands out about Kentucky. "Obviously transition D is one of our focal points, one of our deficiencies around this time of the season and they’re really, really good at that. So the more we score and the more we can stop the ball earlier, the better chance we’ll have of winning the game. They wanna play full court; they have a lot of athletes in Nick Richards who runs the floor and Ashton Hagans who’s pushing the ball and obviously they’re historic for having wings who love to run. So if we can slow them down and force them to play in the half court, it puts us in a better position to win.”

The Wildcats have plenty of weapons on their side, however, their trio of guards are arguably some of the best. Tyrese Maxey (13.9 points) Immanuel Quickley (15.2 points), and Ashton Hagans (12.0 points, 6.6 assists) will be a challenge to stop.

“They’re terrific," said White. They have to be in the conversation [as the best guards in the country]. The argument, amongst the best backcourts in the country.mAll three of them can pass it, dribble it, shoot it, and apply pressure defensively. They play well together. They’re good in transition. They execute. They’re tough. Just a really, really good backcourt.

“I think all three of their backcourt guys create havoc," added White. "Hagans is just a pest on the ball. All three of them are tough but I don’t know that there’s a guard in the country with more toughness than Hagans. Nick Richards is equally effective defensively.”

The trio are not afraid to drive for the rim if they can't get the open look outside.

“We have to be in the gaps,” White said. “We have to move with the ball. We have to load to the ball. We have to really move our feet, but it’s all easier said than done because you have to extend pressure, as well, because they shoot it. Our one-on-one defense has to be good. Our ball-screen defense has got to be good.”

Meanwhile junior Nick Richards is a beast inside, leading the team with 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He also averages 14.5 points per game.

“Obviously, they’ve got other terrific pieces, as well. Nick Richards probably stands out more than anyone else,” White said. “He’s one of the best bigs in the country and one of the most improved players in the country.”

According to Lewis, the team has taken a few steps forward the last few games. This could only help them prepare for the challenge ahead in Lexington.

"I think we have a good understanding of what it takes from all of us individually to win basketball games," he said. "You know, making the extra pass, kind of doing your job as coach White has preached all year, you know? He hasn’t said anything, or he hasn’t done anything from a coaching standpoint differently than what he’s done since August since we’ve been here for summer B. (It’s) just a matter of us putting it into play and kind of being anal about all the stuff he’s trying to say."



