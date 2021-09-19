 GatorsTerritory - Gators hold steady in AP Poll
Gators hold steady in AP Poll

The Florida Gators remained the No. 11 team in the country in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll.

Despite a loss to No. 1 Alabama, the Gators held their ranking from a week ago. Florida spotted the Tide a 21-3 first quarter lead but kept the game close and came within two points of upsetting the nation's number one team.


Full AP Top 25 

1. Alabama (3-0)

2. Georgia (3-0)

3. Oregon (3-0)

4. Oklahoma (3-0)

5. Iowa (3-0)

6. Penn State (3-0)

7. Texas A&M (3-0)

8. Cincinnati (3-0)

9. Clemson (2-1)

10. Ohio State (2-1)

11. Florida (2-1)

12. Notre Dame (3-0)

13. Ole Miss (3-0)

14. Iowa State (2-1)

15. BYU (3-0)

16. Arkansas (3-0)

17. Coastal Carolina (3-0)

18. Wisconsin (1-1)

19. Michigan (3-0)

20. Michigan State (3-0)

21. North Carolina (2-1)

22. Fresno State (3-1)

23. Auburn (2-1)

24. UCLA (2-1)

25. Kansas State (3-0)

