Gators hold steady in AP Poll
The Florida Gators remained the No. 11 team in the country in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Despite a loss to No. 1 Alabama, the Gators held their ranking from a week ago. Florida spotted the Tide a 21-3 first quarter lead but kept the game close and came within two points of upsetting the nation's number one team.
Full AP Top 25
1. Alabama (3-0)
2. Georgia (3-0)
3. Oregon (3-0)
4. Oklahoma (3-0)
5. Iowa (3-0)
6. Penn State (3-0)
7. Texas A&M (3-0)
8. Cincinnati (3-0)
9. Clemson (2-1)
10. Ohio State (2-1)
11. Florida (2-1)
12. Notre Dame (3-0)
13. Ole Miss (3-0)
14. Iowa State (2-1)
15. BYU (3-0)
16. Arkansas (3-0)
17. Coastal Carolina (3-0)
18. Wisconsin (1-1)
19. Michigan (3-0)
20. Michigan State (3-0)
21. North Carolina (2-1)
22. Fresno State (3-1)
23. Auburn (2-1)
24. UCLA (2-1)
25. Kansas State (3-0)