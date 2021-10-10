 GatorsTerritory - Gators hold steady in latest AP Poll
Gators hold steady in latest AP Poll

Oct 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Oct 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
The Florida Gators remained at No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a 42-0 win over Vanderbilt.

It was another crazy week in college football with three top team teams losing on Saturday including No. 1 Alabama falling to Texas A&M.

Georgia took over the No. 1 spot in the rankings. It's just the second time Georgia has been No. 1 in the AP poll since 1982. This is the first time since 2015 that a team coached by someone other than Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, or Ed Orgeron sits atop the poll.

Next up for Florida is a trip to LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) who is coming off a 42-21 loss at Kentucky on Saturday. Florida and LSU will kick off at noon on either CBS or ESPN.

AP Top 25 

1. Georgia

2. Iowa

3. Cincinnatti

4. Oklahoma

5. Alabama

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Michigan

9. Oregon

10. Michigan State

11. Kentucky

12. Oklahoma State

13. Ole Miss

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Wake Forest

17. Arkansas

19. BYU

20. Florida

21. Texas A&M

22. North Carolina State

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Texas

{{ article.author_name }}