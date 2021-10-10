Gators hold steady in latest AP Poll

The Florida Gators remained at No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a 42-0 win over Vanderbilt.

It was another crazy week in college football with three top team teams losing on Saturday including No. 1 Alabama falling to Texas A&M.

Georgia took over the No. 1 spot in the rankings. It's just the second time Georgia has been No. 1 in the AP poll since 1982. This is the first time since 2015 that a team coached by someone other than Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, or Ed Orgeron sits atop the poll.

Next up for Florida is a trip to LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) who is coming off a 42-21 loss at Kentucky on Saturday. Florida and LSU will kick off at noon on either CBS or ESPN.