Gators hold steady in latest AP Poll
The Florida Gators remained at No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a 42-0 win over Vanderbilt.
It was another crazy week in college football with three top team teams losing on Saturday including No. 1 Alabama falling to Texas A&M.
Georgia took over the No. 1 spot in the rankings. It's just the second time Georgia has been No. 1 in the AP poll since 1982. This is the first time since 2015 that a team coached by someone other than Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, or Ed Orgeron sits atop the poll.
Next up for Florida is a trip to LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) who is coming off a 42-21 loss at Kentucky on Saturday. Florida and LSU will kick off at noon on either CBS or ESPN.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Iowa
3. Cincinnatti
4. Oklahoma
5. Alabama
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Michigan
9. Oregon
10. Michigan State
11. Kentucky
12. Oklahoma State
13. Ole Miss
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Wake Forest
17. Arkansas
19. BYU
20. Florida
21. Texas A&M
22. North Carolina State
23. SMU
24. San Diego State
25. Texas