GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida once again has been bitten by the injury bug.

According to Gators head coach Mike White, junior forward Dontay Bassett is now out for an unspecified amount of time, while Ques Glover is also banged up.

“Dontay has been out,” White said on Thursday. “Dontay has a... hoping it’s a minor knee [injury]. Hoping it’s a bruise, that’s what [Florida head trainer] Duke [Werner] sees it as of right now. So we are a little banged up.

“Ques Glover has a finger issue."

Bassett and Glover join Gorjok Gak on the injured list. Gak was hurt a few weeks back and is expected to be out for a few games as well.

“We need Dontay and Gak healthy," said White.

Prior to Gak's injury, White had pointed to him as the most improved player on the team.

"He had made a really big jump," said White. "He had some practices where he was really pushing KJ [Kerry Blackshear], in fact and was probably making an argument to be the fourth, fifth, sixth guy, somewhere in there."

Now White and the Gators will have to wait for Gak, Bassett and Glover to become healthy.

“In the meantime Omar Payne and Jason Jitoboh, we liked to see them play like sophomores,” said White. “Unfortunately they have no idea what is about to hit them. But they have been really good at practice in terms of developing, progressing. Both of them have high ceilings."

The Gators are no strangers to front court depth concerns, however, this year White seems to have a good collection of talent to help ease the pain of the losses.

Florida is entering the season as the No. 6 ranked team by the Associated Press.