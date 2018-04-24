GatorsTerritory.com basketball reporter and basketball recruiting analyst Russ Wood answers questions from Gators fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a typical message board post. On to this week’s inquiries.

sternsgator asks: Will they take a grad transfer if Hudson does not come back? What is the latest with Hudson?

Florida is keeping their eyes on grad transfers just in case Jalen Hudson does not come back. He has until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove his name from NBA Draft consideration. I have seen Hudson as high as the No. 38 pick and as low as the No. 54 pick in mock drafts. He is still working out at UF by the way.

Stevenelsocio asks: Is KeVaughn Allen 100% coming back?

Yes. He had until April 22nd to declare for the NBA Draft and did not submit his name. Transferring doesn’t make much sense and neither does dropping out of school and going overseas.

sniknsamp asks: How much of an impact do you see the freshman coming in making?

I believe Andrew Nembhard will make an immediate impact. Whether or not he starts from day one will be determined over summer workouts and fall practice, but I expect him to. Noah Locke and Keyontae Johnson have more competition at their positions but it will be difficult to keep them off the floor.

Donnell asks: What positions will be filed for the 2019 recruiting class? Also, if you had to guess what 2019 kids does UF has a good shot with.

Definitely need a point guard and a power forward/center in 2019. The Gators also want to add a wing or combo forward.

I continue to feel good about Florida’s chances with Scottie Lewis but it won’t be easy to land him. Omar Payne is very interested in Florida and has been on campus 2-3 times. His mom likes the Florida coaches, which doesn’t hurt. Kyle Sturdivant is a very recent offer but he seemed pretty high on Florida when I spoke with him.

WNewsom asks: Is mike white trying to convert us to a Villanova style of play with more guards and athletic forwards with no true center? He seems to be recruiting that way.

With the way he wants to play, and the way they played at Louisiana Tech, Coach White recruits those long athletic forwards who have the versatility to play more than one position. Some can slide up and play small forward and some can slide down and play in the post. He also likes multi-positional back court guys. Some who can play as the traditional spots of shooting guard or small forward and some who are combo guards while always having a true point guard to depend on.