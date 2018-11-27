Gators Hoops Mailbag: 3rd Edition
GatorsTerritory.com basketball recruiting analyst Russ Wood answers questions from Gators fans in the Mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a typical message board post. On to the inquiries.
Stevenelsocio asks: How many bigs do you see us taking in 2020?
Based on my scholarship grid the Gators currently have room for two players in the class of 2020 and I expect one of them to be a “big”. However, I’m anticipating some roster attrition. Depending on who that involves will determine how many bigs UF takes in 2020.
macbgator asks: Anything new with C.J. Walker’s recruitment, does Fla have a chance to sign him in the spring???
Walker committed and signed with Oregon on the last day of the early signing period. Barring something unforeseen with the Oregon program, Florida has no chance to sign Walker in the spring.
To read more Mailbag questions from GatorsTerritory.com subscribers and answers from Russ Wood head over to our Swamp Talk message board by clicking HERE.