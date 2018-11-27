GatorsTerritory.com basketball recruiting analyst Russ Wood answers questions from Gators fans in the Mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a typical message board post. On to the inquiries.

Stevenelsocio asks: How many bigs do you see us taking in 2020?

Based on my scholarship grid the Gators currently have room for two players in the class of 2020 and I expect one of them to be a “big”. However, I’m anticipating some roster attrition. Depending on who that involves will determine how many bigs UF takes in 2020.