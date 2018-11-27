Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-27 17:28:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gators Hoops Mailbag: 3rd Edition

Russ Wood • GatorsTerritory.com
@RussHoops
Basketball Recruiting
Russ has been covering Florida basketball recruiting on the Rivals Network since 2011. He is also a contributing national basketball recruiting reporter for Rivals and participates in player rankings.

GatorsTerritory.com basketball recruiting analyst Russ Wood answers questions from Gators fans in the Mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a typical message board post. On to the inquiries.

Stevenelsocio asks: How many bigs do you see us taking in 2020?

Based on my scholarship grid the Gators currently have room for two players in the class of 2020 and I expect one of them to be a “big”. However, I’m anticipating some roster attrition. Depending on who that involves will determine how many bigs UF takes in 2020.

Fsuheilp7ykis4ckujeb
Five-star forward C.J. Walker leading the break for E1T1 United during the 2018 travel team season.
Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

macbgator asks: Anything new with C.J. Walker’s recruitment, does Fla have a chance to sign him in the spring???

Walker committed and signed with Oregon on the last day of the early signing period. Barring something unforeseen with the Oregon program, Florida has no chance to sign Walker in the spring.

To read more Mailbag questions from GatorsTerritory.com subscribers and answers from Russ Wood head over to our Swamp Talk message board by clicking HERE.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}