GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball is hoping to turn its luck at home on Wednesday night, as the Gators suit up for the final time in front of their fans.

"With this team, it’s frustrating that, for whatever reason, we play with more edge on the road than we do at home, and it’s mind-boggling to me," UF head coach Mike White told reporters on Tuesday. "Maybe, we got one more opportunity to correct that. Win or lose tomorrow, I’d just like to see us play really, really hard. And we have, we’ve done that at home. We seem to always do it on the road, and I don’t get that.”

White and his side are coming off a disappointing loss to Georgia. The Gators fell to a struggling Bulldogs 61-55 after Florida shot just 38 percent from the field and 24 percent from the three-point line.

"It was pretty tough," senior guard Jalen Hudson said about the loss to UGA. "Maybe we were high on ourselves a little bit after winning five in a row, which can happen, maybe a little bit complacent.

"I feel like we are responding well to it. There maybe some positive in it if we come out with even more energy, more effort and more grit tomorrow. So hopefully we can get something good out of it, but that was a bad loss for us."

According to the Gators head coach, he likes the attitude he has seen from his team.

"I think we're in a decent place. I liked our focus yesterday, but it was mainly a walkthrough, mental teaching, film day, some skill development stuff," said White. “Just a somber approach going into film yesterday, but a pretty good focus. Receptive to a lot of the things that we didn’t do well, some of the mistakes we made. Some of it was lack of focus, some of it was lack of energy. Some of it was simply missing shots and layups, too. And you know I hate to take anything away from an opponent, ever. Georgia was just better than us.

"I just felt like giving them a day and a half. It's been such a long year," added White on giving his team a bit of a break to regroup physically. "Obviously tomorrow we've got to show up with a ton of energy. I thought it might help us regain some focus to be very, very light yesterday. Today we're going to get after it, so I'll know a lot more in a few hours. You would hope that our mindset would be terrific. A lot to play for, a great opponent coming in, coming off a home loss and Senior Night."

At this time of year, not only are working out which wins will put you into NCAA tournament discussions, but as a head coach, you are trying to balance the right amount of rest in between games and practice.

"It’s kind of a gamble to do a little bit less. It’s a gamble to do more, too, when you go 3 hours and you wonder if you can muster up enough energy, these guys playing 30 minutes to finish a game," explained White. "I think that probably backfired on us a couple times mid-season where we were going long and hard and changing a lot of things that we were doing and really trying to challenge our guys, and it’s probably a factor in us folding down the stretch in a couple of those games. A factor amongst a few others, so we’ll see, we’ll see. If we don’t come with a ton of energy, than it was the wrong decision.

"I’m afraid that this time of year, with these young guys playing such heavy minutes, if we’re not creative about it, not cognizant about it, we may just hit that fatigue wall as a team. Just trying to avoid it.”

Hudson quickly dismisses the idea that he is tired, however, acknowledges that fatigue is something the team is dealing with.

"I feel like I can jump through anything right now," he said. "Some of the younger guys may be a little banged up right now but this is my last go around so I’m giving everything I have."

The Gators will need to play at a high intensity from the start against tenth-ranked LSU. Florida upset the Tigers on the road a few weeks ago by defending Tremont Waters well - Waters went just 3-for-12 overall in regulation.

"He’s tremendous, one of the hardest guys in the country to guard. They do a good job putting him in space. They’ve got guys who can make shots around him, they’ve got multiple bigs that can dive, catch, finish, pick and pop, make threes, attack closeouts," said White. "Nad Reid can shoot. He’s a really good passer. So, all of those other factors make him more difficult to defend. He’ll get at least a guy and a half for 40 minutes. That’s what he demands. Our ball screen coverage was really good. Not at all times, but you can do a great job on the guy and he’ll still make you look foolish.

"Our attention to detail has got to be just as high with him in transition defense—cupping him, picking him up in the half court. That’s where his range starts, just about. We’ve gotta be on him," added White. "And then, defensively, he’s so underrated. He can change the game with a couple pick sixes. He’s done it in a bunch of games this year down the stretch. That’s when he’s in the game. He’s just got incredible instincts and speed, closing speed on the ball. He can turn you over and turn it into two points in a hurry.”

Florida will tip off against LSU at 7 p.m.