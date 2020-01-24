GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- No one knew if Kerry Blackshear would suit up against LSU on Tuesday night.

"It was very much in doubt that he would even play," Mike White told reporters on Friday.

The Gators forward was dealing with a stomach illness that saw the senior receive round the clock supervision from Assistant Director of Sports Health, Dave "Duke" Werner.

"He was great with KJ," said White of Werner. "We had a team doc fly with us, as well, and they did a lot of IV-ing. Just pumping fluids into him on a couple different occasions during the road trip. The night before the game."

"It was a weird feeling, definitely. Came out of nowhere," added Blackshear. "Duke helped a lot over those 24 hours. Felt a lot better going into the game than I did the night before for sure."

"Then the dude plays 33 minutes," said White. "Credit to Duke, of course, and the medical staff, but probably give more credit to KJ. He’s as tough a guy as we’ve had here. He obviously showed that playing heavy minutes in that game on a day he felt awful.”

Toughness.

Thats a quality many basketball players will need to have as teams enter the toughest parts of their conference schedules.

Blackshear told reporters that he feels "100 percent now," and that he is excited to play again this weekend with No. 1 Baylor in town. However, he isn't the only Gator that has dealt with sickness or injuries.

Just a few days earlier, Andrew Nembhard was diagnosed with the flu and still played against top five Auburn - even after missing a few practices leading up to the game. Even guys like Noah Locke, who is dealing from game to game bruises and knocks, continues to push through.

Locke credits the team at Florida for getting them prepared.

"I mean just mentally know that we have days coming into practice and sometimes it might be hard and sometimes it might be a lighter day," explained the Florida guard. "Just getting into the training room and getting the rehab that you need, staying on top of your body. We got great guys in there that help us out. Just knowing that you have that will mentally help you out throughout all the games that we have."

Locke, like Nembhard and Blackshear, is a veteran that has stepped up for the Gators in some big moments. The sophomore was a big reason Florida had a shot against LSU on Tuesday night.

After starting the season slow, Locke now averages 10.5 points per game. He is now up to 15 straight games with multiple three-pointers - extending the program record. In the last nine games, Locke is 27-for-52 from three-point range.

"He’s definitely a really good shooter," said Blackshear. "We try to get him open as much as we can. He’s someone who opens up the floor for all of us. Teams understand that he’s shooting at such a high clip right now and that he’s making plays for everybody else even when he’s not touching the ball. Just getting him open as many times as we can in transition, in the half court, I think that will be a big thing for us this game too."

"I actually found my routine," said Locke. "Every game [in conference play] is Tuesday and Saturday, so I have a routine that I do a certain number of shots over a certain number of days. Just mentally coming in there confident, knowing that I can make shots. I feel like it’s just a mental thing for me, just coming in confidently knowing I can make shots when I am open."

Despite any lingering bumps and bruises, White should have most of his team ready to go against Baylor this weekend, although one player's condition remains uncertain.

"Dontay Bassett is dealing with a calf bruise," White said. "He didn’t practice yesterday. I don’t know if he’ll go today or not.”

After 18 games it is not surprising that a few Florida players are dealing with pain and fatigue. However, they are not letting it affect them mentally.



