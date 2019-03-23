Florida basketball is still alive in the NCAA Tournament. The Gators were rewarded with their first round efforts with the task of facing off against second-seeded, Michigan.

"Huge opportunity and a challenge for us, and a team that is good year in and year out throughout the country and the number one defensive team in the nation as well," said Mike White. "Extremely well-coached, prepared, tough, disciplined. It's going to be a very tough challenge for us, but we're excited about the opportunity."

On Thursday, the Gators had to fight off a late second half comeback from Nevada to survive another day. According to Keyontae Johnson, fellow freshman, Andrew Nembhard, stepped up against the Wolf Pack.

"He was keeping everybody in check and trying to keep everybody good, so we weren't like, we had been in these moments before when teams make a run at the last minute," said Johnson. "So Andrew was telling everybody, we good. Just next play and do our thing and we just took it and we got the win.

"It wasn't just me," said Nembhard. "Everybody on the team came together."

"[Kevarrius] Hayes tried to lead as he always has, especially in the last two or three months,. his has become his team," added White. "Andrew Nembhard has become a great leader as a freshman and his voice was heard throughout the second half trying to pull guys together, demanding effort and poise from his teammates at timeouts."

The Wolverines will present a much different challenge. Michigan is led by forward Ignas Brazdeikis who averages 15.0 points per game, guard Jordan Poole's 12.7 points, and guard Charles Matthews' 12. 3 points per contest.

Add in Michigan's monster big man, Jon Teske who has blocked 73 shots and averages severn rebounds per game and Zavier Simpson, who has a team-high 234 assists, Michigan's offense will be tough to stifle.

"Probably the best overall team we've played all year with a high offensive end and defense efficiency," said Nembhard. "I think they're a little different in that they play a slower pace than the fast SEC teams and the size is a little bit different than some of the SEC teams."

"I feel like they're probably one of the best shooting teams, shooting three-point teams we're going to play," said Noah Locke. "They run a lot of sets, too. We just went through a few of their sets and it was a lot that we had to take in. We can handle it. It's nothing we can't do."

After defeating the Wolf Pack, White and the Gators were in the stands watching Michigan take down Montana.

"First and foremost, the size of Jon Teske. His size. Their level of communication on the court, especially defensively," White said of what stood out that Thursday. "Their attention to detail. Their discipline. Their skill level. The fact that they all pass, dribble and shoot it. I've seen these guys play so much on TV and we all like watching Michigan play and they're a little closer to us than most programs because of Darris Nichols and his background of having played for Coach Beilein. We like to think we've learned a lot watching these guys, but in person those would be the first things that stuck out."

Florida is no stranger to being undersized against their opponents, it's a scenario they have lived through several times this season.

“We're just going to be who we are,” he said. "Keyontae Johnson became our 4-man by necessity. He's not a 4-man. He's a wing and we don't have another 4 off the bench. So Keyontae's back-ups are our guards as well. This group has become really, really scrappy and they haven't made any excuses. They continue to battle.

“I do think Nevada did hurt us with their size at times especially on the offensive glass. I believe they had 19 offensive rebounds if I'm not mistaken. Size, again, will be key tomorrow. Hopefully we can neutralize it with just making big plays, getting two-handed plays, getting loose balls, playing physical, but playing clean as well. Especially on the interior."

In the end, the Gators understand they need to hold themselves accountable and they will need to perform at a consistent high level.

"The mindset is locking in," said Nembhard. "We know they're really good offensively and defensively, so we have to lock in on our personnel, know their sets, what they're trying to do. I know they have a lot of shooters, so trying to make them bounce, score twos and limit turnovers for sure."

The Gators tip off against the Wolverines at 5:15 p.m. on CBS in Des Moines, Iowa.







